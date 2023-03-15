BREAKING: Frenzied police officer finally detained 24 hours after opening fire in Bangkok

UPDATE #2

At 12.25pm, SWAT police entered the frenzied police officer‘s house in the Sai Mai district in Bangkok and were able to detain him, more than 24 hours after he opened fire into the street.

Officers entered the house upon hearing more than 30 continuous gunshots from inside the property at 12.13pm.

Pol. Col. Kitikarn Sangboon was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

No one was reported injured by the day-long sporadic gunfire.

UPDATE #1: Frenzied police officer firing shots in Bangkok shows no signs of surrender after 22 hours

After 22 hours of failed negotiations, the frenzied police officer who opened fire in the Sai Mai area of Bangkok at 11am yesterday has not surrendered to the police and is still inside his house on Soi Jiramakorn.

At 6.50pm, SWAT officers fired tear gas into 51 year old Pol. Lt. Kitikarn Sangboon’s house. However, deputy national police chief Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukwimol said that the gunman knows how to avoid tear gas so the tactic might not work.

At 2.05am, police reported hearing music coming from Kitikarn’s house. At 2.35am, officers fired tear gas again and again at 3.10am.

Around three or four gunshots were heard from the house at 6.19am, so police fired tear gas again in response.

At 6.27am, SWAT officers climbed to the second-floor balcony and tried to enter the policeman’s house. The gunman fired shots at them in retaliation.

The frenzied officer shot one SWAT officer in the head, but the bullet did not penetrate his helmet.

At 7.35am, SWAT officers sang “Jotmae Jak Naew Na” (จดหมายจากแนวหน้า”) by Yodrak Salakjai to try and calm down the gunman.

Ejan reports that 20 shots were heard from the area at around 8.30am, possibly from the side of the SWAT officers.

Police are using a thermal drone to keep track of the gunman. They believe he is currently asleep.

No one is reported to be injured.

Residents are still advised to steer clear of the area while negotiations continue.

ORIGINAL STORY: Frenzied police officer opens fire in Bangkok

A Royal Thai Police officer started firing gunshots randomly at Soi Jiramakorn in the Sai Mai district of Bangkok at 11am this morning and still has not been arrested as of 5pm. No one is reported to be injured.

Police identified the gunman as 51 year old Pol. Lt. Kitikarn Sangboon, an inspector with the Special Branch of the RTP.

More than 100 SWAT officers have been deployed to close in on the house where Kitikarn is hiding but he has still not surrendered after a five-hour and counting standoff.

Reports say that no one has been killed or injured by the gunfire. However, residents of Bangkok are advised to steer clear of the area until the gunman is detained. Police have cordoned off the scene within a 1-kilometre radius of the house.

The sound of gunfire has been coming from the house all day with reports saying that over 40 shots have been heard over the course of the day, causing panic among locals.

Allegedly, the gunman shouted to say that anyone who tried to enter the house would be shot.

At one point, Kitikarn poured water onto the police from the second floor window. Police are speaking to him via a megaphone.

At 4pm, the Chief of Police travelled to the scene to try and assist in getting the situation under control. He said he wants to detain the gunman before dark.

Before the incident, Pol. Lt. Kitikarn was absent from work for a few days due to a mental health condition, according to Superintendent of Sai Mai Police Station Pol. Col. Rangsan Sonsing.

Today, a concerned colleague at the Special Branch arranged for an ambulance to pick up Kitikarn and take him for mental health treatment.

Dissatisfied, Kitikarn started firing shots through the wooden door of the house into the street. Fortunately, no one was hit by any of the bullets.

Police evacuated residents in the immediate area, assisting some elderly residents who have trouble walking.