AirAsia celebrates 16 years of success with exclusive trip to Krabi

Airline’s 'Still Winning, Still Gold' aircraft livery debuts in Krabi

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
85 2 minutes read
AirAsia celebrates 16 years of success with exclusive trip to Krabi
Pictures courtesy of TAT Newsroom

AirAsia is celebrating its 16th consecutive title as the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline, and they did it in style with a special trip to Krabi.

In partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the airline hosted over 120 key opinion leaders (KOLs) and media representatives from across Asia, aiming to promote Green Season travel and showcase Krabi as a must-visit destination.

A key highlight of the trip was the debut of AirAsia’s commemorative Still Winning, Still Gold aircraft livery. The special plane, which celebrates the airline’s 16th consecutive Skytrax title, arrived in Krabi on June 19, where it was greeted with an official welcome at Krabi International Airport.

During the ceremony, Suvit Suriyawong, Vice Governor of Krabi, welcomed the guests.

“Krabi is honoured to welcome guests from across Asia and beyond. With breathtaking landscapes, eco-friendly experiences, and the warmth of our people, we invite everyone to enjoy Krabi—not just once, but all year round. I’m confident you’ll return home with meaningful memories and inspire others to visit.”

AirAsia celebrates 16 years of success with exclusive trip to Krabi | News by Thaiger

The event, held from June 19 to 21, offered an immersive introduction to Krabi’s diverse tourism offerings. Guests were treated to a welcoming dinner at The Beach Krabi, where they enjoyed cultural performances, eco-print textile demonstrations, Thai wellness services, and a showcase of TAT Connex, a digital platform connecting KOLs with Thai tourism content to promote the country globally.

Related Articles

TAT’s Executive Director of Marketing Services, Parichart Boonclai, highlighted Krabi’s commitment to sustainable tourism.

“Thailand is a year-round destination, and the Green Season is perfect for discovering natural beauty and local culture. Krabi exemplifies our commitment to sustainable tourism through the ‘Krabi Prototype,’ which supports low-carbon travel, eco-conscious businesses, and community-led experiences like mangrove tours in Ban Thung Yee Peng and marine activities around Ko Ngai.”

AirAsia celebrates 16 years of success with exclusive trip to Krabi | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of AirAsia Newsroom

Krabi, which attracted over 6.3 million visitors in 2023, has become a global tourism icon. Famous spots like Maya Bay, Phi Phi Islands, and Railay Beach have earned top rankings worldwide, with Maya Bay recently named the world’s most Instagrammable beach.

The province continues to lead in environmental conservation and sustainable tourism under the Krabi Goes Green strategy, backed by both public and private sectors, reported Travel Daily News.

This celebration also marks AirAsia’s ongoing success, with the airline having flown over a billion passengers since 2001. Santisuk Klongchaiya, CEO of Thai AirAsia, said the recognition reflects the airline’s dedication to service and customer trust.

As part of the celebrations, AirAsia has introduced a limited-time promotion offering discounts on selected routes, baggage, and seat selection, valid until July 3.

Latest Thailand News
Grandmother flees to temple to escape loan sharks in Chon Buri Thailand News

Grandmother flees to temple to escape loan sharks in Chon Buri

37 seconds ago
AirAsia celebrates 16 years of success with exclusive trip to Krabi Krabi News

AirAsia celebrates 16 years of success with exclusive trip to Krabi

1 hour ago
Family finds rare two-headed snake in Chiang Mai home Chiang Mai News

Family finds rare two-headed snake in Chiang Mai home

1 hour ago
Cambodia assures SEA games go ahead despite border tensions Bangkok News

Cambodia assures SEA games go ahead despite border tensions

2 hours ago
Neigh-sayers: Thai boy trots to school stardom Thailand News

Neigh-sayers: Thai boy trots to school stardom

2 hours ago
Burglar caught in Bangkok with stolen Buddha statues and amulets Bangkok News

Burglar caught in Bangkok with stolen Buddha statues and amulets

2 hours ago
Thailand shopping giant hits CRC button on spending spree Business News

Thailand shopping giant hits CRC button on spending spree

2 hours ago
Tragic fire claims life of 78 year old woman in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Tragic fire claims life of 78 year old woman in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
Thai military may close Surin temple amid border tensions Thailand News

Thai military may close Surin temple amid border tensions

2 hours ago
Rev it up: Tax breaks drive Thai pickup market into high gear Business News

Rev it up: Tax breaks drive Thai pickup market into high gear

2 hours ago
Bangkok expressway turns into treasure hunt after cash falls from vehicle Bangkok News

Bangkok expressway turns into treasure hunt after cash falls from vehicle

3 hours ago
Thai student attacked at school prompts investigation Crime News

Thai student attacked at school prompts investigation

3 hours ago
Police probe death of unidentified man in Ayutthaya canal Thailand News

Police probe death of unidentified man in Ayutthaya canal

3 hours ago
Totes tragic: Luxury handbag hire scene left holding the purse Business News

Totes tragic: Luxury handbag hire scene left holding the purse

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested minutes after stealing 1.3 million baht gold from Songkhla mall Thailand News

Thai man arrested minutes after stealing 1.3 million baht gold from Songkhla mall

3 hours ago
Phuket cracks down on illegal migrant labour, 48 workers arrested Phuket News

Phuket cracks down on illegal migrant labour, 48 workers arrested

3 hours ago
Class action: Thai schoolkids fight fire with fryer power Pattaya News

Class action: Thai schoolkids fight fire with fryer power

4 hours ago
Rain and shine: Thailand braced for torrential takeover Thailand Weather Updates

Rain and shine: Thailand braced for torrential takeover

4 hours ago
Heartfelt project: Thai photographer offers portraits and snacks to border soldiers Thailand News

Heartfelt project: Thai photographer offers portraits and snacks to border soldiers

4 hours ago
Half-price holidays: Thailand’s 1.75 billion baht tourism boost Thailand News

Half-price holidays: Thailand’s 1.75 billion baht tourism boost

19 hours ago
Pattaya Beach gets a major cleanup as locals unite for safer shore Pattaya News

Pattaya Beach gets a major cleanup as locals unite for safer shore

20 hours ago
UN urges Thailand to tackle cross-border trafficking linked to scams Thailand News

UN urges Thailand to tackle cross-border trafficking linked to scams

20 hours ago
Pattaya to fine businesses blocking roads and footpaths Pattaya News

Pattaya to fine businesses blocking roads and footpaths

20 hours ago
Tourism slump in Thailand as political instability sparks concerns Thailand News

Tourism slump in Thailand as political instability sparks concerns

20 hours ago
Thai man turns himself in after unprovoked assault on 2 gay men Thailand News

Thai man turns himself in after unprovoked assault on 2 gay men

21 hours ago
Aviation NewsKrabi NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
85 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x