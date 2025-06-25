AirAsia celebrates 16 years of success with exclusive trip to Krabi

AirAsia is celebrating its 16th consecutive title as the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline, and they did it in style with a special trip to Krabi.

In partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the airline hosted over 120 key opinion leaders (KOLs) and media representatives from across Asia, aiming to promote Green Season travel and showcase Krabi as a must-visit destination.

A key highlight of the trip was the debut of AirAsia’s commemorative Still Winning, Still Gold aircraft livery. The special plane, which celebrates the airline’s 16th consecutive Skytrax title, arrived in Krabi on June 19, where it was greeted with an official welcome at Krabi International Airport.

During the ceremony, Suvit Suriyawong, Vice Governor of Krabi, welcomed the guests.

“Krabi is honoured to welcome guests from across Asia and beyond. With breathtaking landscapes, eco-friendly experiences, and the warmth of our people, we invite everyone to enjoy Krabi—not just once, but all year round. I’m confident you’ll return home with meaningful memories and inspire others to visit.”

The event, held from June 19 to 21, offered an immersive introduction to Krabi’s diverse tourism offerings. Guests were treated to a welcoming dinner at The Beach Krabi, where they enjoyed cultural performances, eco-print textile demonstrations, Thai wellness services, and a showcase of TAT Connex, a digital platform connecting KOLs with Thai tourism content to promote the country globally.

TAT’s Executive Director of Marketing Services, Parichart Boonclai, highlighted Krabi’s commitment to sustainable tourism.

“Thailand is a year-round destination, and the Green Season is perfect for discovering natural beauty and local culture. Krabi exemplifies our commitment to sustainable tourism through the ‘Krabi Prototype,’ which supports low-carbon travel, eco-conscious businesses, and community-led experiences like mangrove tours in Ban Thung Yee Peng and marine activities around Ko Ngai.”

Krabi, which attracted over 6.3 million visitors in 2023, has become a global tourism icon. Famous spots like Maya Bay, Phi Phi Islands, and Railay Beach have earned top rankings worldwide, with Maya Bay recently named the world’s most Instagrammable beach.

The province continues to lead in environmental conservation and sustainable tourism under the Krabi Goes Green strategy, backed by both public and private sectors, reported Travel Daily News.

This celebration also marks AirAsia’s ongoing success, with the airline having flown over a billion passengers since 2001. Santisuk Klongchaiya, CEO of Thai AirAsia, said the recognition reflects the airline’s dedication to service and customer trust.

As part of the celebrations, AirAsia has introduced a limited-time promotion offering discounts on selected routes, baggage, and seat selection, valid until July 3.