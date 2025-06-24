Krabi Airport soars as 5 airlines request landing slots

Krabi Airport is rapidly becoming one of Thailand’s most exciting aviation hubs, with five international airlines applying for landing slots. The surge in interest signals a growing global confidence in the airport’s capabilities and potential as a gateway to the Andaman region.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri revealed that the Department of Airports (DoA) participated in the 156th International Air Transport Association (IATA) Slot Conference earlier this month in Vancouver, Canada, to showcase the development plans for Krabi, Surat Thani, and other airports under its jurisdiction. Following the conference, eight airlines expressed interest in launching or adjusting their flight schedules to Krabi.

Among the interested airlines, five have formally requested landing slots, including Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, Malaysia Airlines, Firefly Airlines, and Loong Air. This marks a significant boost for Krabi, bringing the number of direct international flights to over 50 per week.

“This speaks volumes about Krabi’s growing international appeal and readiness. Etihad Airways and Air Arabia’s interest marks the first time Krabi will have direct air links with the UAE and the Middle East, a major milestone for regional air connectivity,” said the deputy minister.

Krabi’s increasing status highlights its strengths in safety, security, services, and infrastructure. These qualities make it a solid contender as the “Gateway to the Andaman Sea,” with international carriers increasingly recognising its potential.

Moreover, the interest from Middle Eastern carriers is a sign that Krabi is poised to become a leading international airport. This development underlines Thailand’s broader goal of improving its tourism, economy, and global connectivity. The DoA is committed to continually improving the quality of service and infrastructure at all its airports, ensuring they are ready for future growth in the aviation sector.

Danai Rueangsorn, Director-General of the DoA, also attended the IATA conference with the department’s deputy director and slot allocation team. During the session, IndiGo Airlines, India’s largest low-cost carrier, requested to launch three new routes to Krabi from Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, reported Bangkok Post.

With these new developments, Krabi Airport is set to play an even more pivotal role in connecting Southeast Asia with the Middle East and South Asia.