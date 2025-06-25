Thailand Video News | Thailand to reclassify cannabis and restrict use to medical only, Malaysia backs Iran’s right to self-defence, urges diplomatic solution to conflict

Today we’ll be talking about Thailand’s plans to restrict cannabis to medical use only, Cambodia criticizing Thailand for allegedly copying Angkor Wat in temple design, and a little later a Taiwanese woman detained in China after testing positive for cannabis use.

Thailand’s Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has signed an order restricting cannabis use to medical purposes only. Buyers will soon need a doctor’s prescription and medical certificate to access cannabis. A grace period will be granted before enforcement begins. Cannabis will be reclassified as a narcotic, reversing previous liberalisation that allowed widespread retail and cultivation. New shop licences will require an on-site medical professional and face monthly inspections, with repeat offenders losing licences. Somsak dismissed the Bhumjaithai Party’s push for a broader Cannabis Control Bill as unlikely to pass. He insisted the crackdown isn’t political but a response to poor past regulation and growing public complaints.

The United Nations has formally demanded answers from Thailand over its role in cross-border human trafficking linked to online scam operations. In a letter dated March 10, UN Special Rapporteurs flagged concerns that scam centres—allegedly operating across Thailand and neighbouring countries—are exploiting global victims through forced labour, financial fraud, and abuse. Victims are lured with fake job offers, then detained, abused, and even sold. The UN criticised Thailand’s failure to identify victims as trafficking survivors, often treating them as criminals instead. Thailand is also accused of enabling such centres by providing infrastructure and acting as a transit hub. The letter urges Thailand to clarify its stance and outline actions taken to protect victims and stop complicity.

Thailand’s Social Security Office has expanded healthcare coverage to include safe abortion services for insured citizens, treating it as a medical benefit. Announced on June 23, the policy allows individuals to access abortions legally and without cost through registered health facilities or referrals. This follows Article 305 of the Penal Code, enabling medical professionals to provide abortions under regulated conditions. The initiative is backed by the National Health Security Office’s preventive care budget and applies to both Thai citizens and insured foreigners. The move represents a major step forward in reproductive healthcare access and women’s rights in Thailand.

A Thai man known as Joe turned himself in on June 23 after assaulting two gay men, Frank and Moo, at an entertainment venue in Sakon Nakhon. The attack, unprovoked and caught on video, went viral after being posted online, sparking public outrage. Joe reportedly redirected his aggression from a rival group to the victims, punching both without warning. The victims were hospitalised and later filed a police report. Despite Joe’s surrender, authorities have yet to announce formal charges. He could face up to two years in prison under Thai assault laws. Social media users also alleged Joe has a history of similar violent incidents.

Pattaya was hit by severe rainfall overnight on June 23, leading to flash floods, traffic chaos, and disrupted tourism. The Thai Meteorological Department has issued storm warnings for the eastern region, citing risks of mudslides and flooding in low-lying areas. The heavy rain, part of a strengthening monsoon system, has affected key roads like Sukhumvit and Central Pattaya and halted beachside activity. Similar conditions are expected in nearby provinces and Bangkok. The TMD warns the weather pattern will persist for several days, urging residents, travellers, and boaters to take precautions and avoid high-risk areas.

Over 500 volunteers, led by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, took part in a large-scale beach cleanup on June 24 to restore Pattaya Beach and ensure tourist safety. Backed by city officials, tourism groups, and local associations, the effort targeted key areas like Dusit Curve and South Pattaya Beach. The cleanup addressed hazardous waste such as plastics and broken glass that accumulate during low tide. The event marked a strong public-private partnership and reinforced community responsibility for the beach’s upkeep. Pattaya City plans to make such cleanups a regular initiative to preserve the shoreline and maintain its reputation as a world-class tourist destination.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture has officially condemned Thailand’s Wat Phu Man Fa in Buriram for allegedly imitating the design of Angkor Wat, calling it a violation of Khmer cultural identity and UNESCO heritage ethics. The temple features architecture inspired by ancient Khmer art, which Cambodia argues undermines Angkor Wat’s authenticity. Thai officials and the temple’s abbot deny any intent to copy, citing Buddhist symbolism and shared regional heritage. The dispute has sparked heated online debates in both nations, with Cambodians calling for UNESCO involvement and some Thais dismissing the backlash as political. The row adds strain to already tense Thai-Cambodian relations.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim affirmed Iran’s right to self-defence amid its conflict with Israel, following a call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. While Malaysia opposes violence, Anwar condemned Israel’s attacks on Gaza and Iran and criticised global double standards. Iran expressed willingness to halt strikes if Israel ceases its aggression, asking Malaysia to convey this message to other Muslim nations. Anwar emphasised diplomacy as the only path to peace. The ceasefire, brokered by the US, is now in place, with Israel warning of retaliation if violated. Iran has signalled it will hold fire if Israel does the same.

A Taiwanese woman was detained for four days in Shanghai after testing positive for cannabis, which she claims resulted from drinking a cannabis-infused beverage legally in Thailand. Posting under the name “Nan Chu,” she said she was unaware it could lead to legal trouble in China. Another individual reported a similar experience after testing positive for a prescribed painkiller. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council confirmed it’s looking into the cases. Chinese authorities have reportedly tightened drug testing on travellers from Thailand, warning that positive tests—regardless of legality abroad—can result in detention.

Juliana Marins, a 26-year-old Brazilian tourist, was found dead days after falling from a cliff near the crater of Mount Rinjani in Indonesia. Despite surviving the initial fall during a group hike on June 21, poor weather and hazardous terrain delayed rescue efforts. Drone footage had shown her alive on Saturday, but she later disappeared from view, likely falling further. Her body was finally located on June 25 after a 600-metre descent by rescuers. The recovery is ongoing due to bad weather. Marins had been backpacking across Southeast Asia, and her family has questioned why the trail remained open after her fall.