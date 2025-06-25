Grandmother flees to temple to escape loan sharks in Chon Buri

Temple offers last refuge as debt pressure drives family into hiding

Bright Choomanee
7 minutes ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Grandmother flees to temple to escape loan sharks in Chon Buri
A grandmother, burdened with caring for her four grandchildren, sought refuge in a temple in Chon Buri province after being pursued by loan sharks. Unable to repay the money borrowed for her grilled catfish business, she faced threats and harassment, forcing her to live in hiding.

Her grandchildren, all boys, range from 4 to 12 years old. The family’s plight was highlighted on a Facebook page dedicated to community service, prompting an investigation into their living conditions. The family had been residing in a dilapidated home until they sought temporary shelter with acquaintances.

The 63 year old grandmother, Wongduen Thongsanmuang, recounted how her children abandoned their offspring for her to raise, having not returned for approximately five years. She attempted to make a living by selling grilled catfish, borrowing 3,000 to 4,000 baht (US$90 to 120) at a time to fund her modest business and support her grandchildren’s education.

However, inconsistent sales led to accumulating debt, which eventually reached 15,000 baht (US$460). Unable to meet daily repayment demands of 150 baht (US$4.6), she resorted to borrowing from other sources, worsening her financial situation.

Loan sharks recently escalated their intimidation tactics by damaging her property and stealing essential items from her home. Terrified, Wongduen took her grandchildren to a temple to request food and basic supplies. She expressed concern for her grandchildren’s education and future well-being, seeking assistance from temple officials.

A local, Nid, expressed sympathy for Wongduen, acknowledging the grandmother’s struggles in raising her grandchildren alone. The community has rallied to support the family, providing food and financial assistance to ensure the children’s continued education.

Phra Khru Thawornsatthakhun, the abbot of Wat Woraphot Sangkhawas, verified the grandmother’s account. He noted that her attempts to run a grilled catfish stall were met with limited success, leading her to borrow funds to sustain her business and cover educational expenses for her grandchildren. The mounting debts forced the family into hiding, reported KhaoSod.

The abbot encouraged those willing to help to contact him directly at 095-231-9532. The family requires financial support to repay their debts and secure a stable income, with Wongduen estimating an initial investment of 3,000 baht (US$90) to re-establish her business and ensure her grandchildren’s education.

