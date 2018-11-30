Alleged drug mule shot dead in clash with troops in Chiang Rai | The Thaiger

Chiang Rai
Alleged drug mule shot dead in clash with troops in Chiang Rai
PHOTO: Chiang Rai and Myanmar border at Mae Sai
A drug mule has been shot dead on the border between Chiang Rai and Myanmar, and 350,000 methamphetamine pills were seized following a clash between an Army task force and a group of drug smugglers.
The commander of the Pha Muang Taskforce says the incident happened at 12.30am along the Myanmar border in Ban Sri Pa Daeng village in Tambon Koh Chang of Mae Sai district.
According to reports, Troops patrolling the area saw a group of 15 men carrying backpacks walking across the shallow Luak Canal from Myanmar to the Thai side of the border.
The troops signalled the men to stop but they opened fire at the troops, resulting in a 20 minute gunfight before the suspects retreated to Myanmar.
The troops then waited until dawn before checking the location. At 6.30am they found a man’s body and three backpacks with 350,000 methamphetamine pills inside.
Five armed men guarding a Myanmar drug caravan shot dead by troops in Chiang Rai
FILE PHOTO
Army troops shot dead five allegedly armed drug smugglers who were guarding a drug caravan near the Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai. They seized about one million methamphetamine pills from the scene.
Thai PBS reports that the clash took place on Saturday night, about 700 metres from the Myanmar border between troops of the Pa Muang task force and unidentified guards of a drug caravan with a shipment of fresh drugs.
Because of the darkness and the danger of ambushes, the troops didn’t move in to inspect the scene of the shooting until Sunday morning with the arrival of reinforcements from the Pa Muang task force.
The troops combed the site and found four five unidentified bodies scattered around. No ID cards were found on the bodies and it was suspected that were ethnic minority tribespeople from across the border.
The troops also found five bags containing about one million methamphetamine pills and some ammunition.
Informed military sources say that the clash was not far away from Ban Sampee in Myanmar’s border township of Tha Chilek known to be the base of a Muser armed group led by Lt-Col Yee Tse who is known to be involved in the drug trade.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Shooting begins on “The Cave, Nang Non” film
Tom Waller, a Thai filmmaker with Irish heritage, begun filming a movie which showcases the international operation to rescue the “Mu Pa” football team from the flooded Tham Luang cave in July.
The film, called “The Cave, Nang Non”, captures the tense efforts to rescue the 13 members of the team, that gripped the world’s attention for weeks.
The youngsters were praised at the time for their bravery throughout their ordeal and rescuers were lauded for their successful life-threatening efforts to reach them.
A former Thai marine Saman Kunan lost his life during the mission.
Waller told foreign media recently:
“We want to tell the story of those brave people who selflessly risked their lives to save the boys and their coach. To do it right we need to be as accurate as possible and that is why we are enlisting the help of the real life heroes like Jim Warny and bringing him to Shannon Airport to retell his story.”
Tom’s Facebook page shows a photo of Thai veteran actor, Nirut Sirijanya, sitting on a chair with the cave in the background. Nirut is believed to play then Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, who commanded the successful rescue operations.
Filming is to take place in Ireland and Thailand until the end of December and the film is expected to be released next year.
Waller was a producer of independent feature films, with Butterfly Man (2002), Ghost of Mae Nak (2005), The Elephant King (2006) amongst the titles produced through his production company De Warrenne Pictures.
In 2008, he produced Thomas Clay’s Soi Cowboy (2008) which was selected for the Cannes Film Festival in Un Certain Regard.
In 2006, Waller was hired by Sony BMG Thailand to direct the El Nin-YO! music video for Thai-American pop princess Tata Young. Both the song and MV went straight to No.1 on Channel V and MTV charts.
After producing assignments in Thailand on foreign films Bitter/Sweet (2009), Creation (2009) and the The Prince & Me: The Elephant Adventure (2010), Waller decided to return to his passion for directing with Sop-mai-ngeap (2011), his Thai language cinematic directorial debut. The film was nominated for five Thailand National Film Association awards including Best Picture and Best Director.
In addition to directing again, he served as a producer on the English language debut of celebrated Thai director Prachya Pinkaew (Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003)) with the Hollywood action thriller Elephant White (2011) starring two-time Academy Award nominee Djimon Hounsou and Golden Globe winner Kevin Bacon.
Most recently, he produced and directed Petchakat (2014), a biopic on Thailand’s last prison executioner, which won the prestigious “Tukkata Tong” or Golden Doll awards for Best Picture and Best Screenplay, given by the Thai Entertainment Reporters Association. He also served as line producer for the action sequel Mechanic: Resurrection (2016), starring Jason Statham, Jessica Alba and Tommy Lee Jones, released by Summit Entertainment in 2016.
Nirut Sirijanya, veteran Thai actor, on set for “The Cave, Nang Non”
SOURCE: The Nation
Police intercept 5 million methamphetamine pills in Chiang Rai
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
“An estimated 5 million meth pills were found in 13 boxes.”
Two suspected drug mules have been arrested in Chiang Rai while allegedly trying to smuggle 5 million methamphetamine pills from a border village.
The arrests were made last night (Wednesday) at 9.30pm in the border Mae Saruay district.
The arrest were made after police and Army troops, staffing a checkpoint on the Chiang Rai-Chiang Mai road in Tambon Pa Daed, spotted a pickup truck parking and changing route apparently to avoid the checkpoint.
Officers followed the pickup from a distance until it stopped in front of Ban Huay Ya Sai village. They waited until the two men loaded several boxes into the pickup before arresting them.
The two suspects were identified as 42 year old Jessada Promsai and Phet Phonatee. Both are from Chiang Rai. Authorities speculate the suspects were trying to move the drugs from the border area into downtown where they would then be smuggled south to a central province.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
