Chiang Mai tram bidding set for 2027, services targeted to begin in 2023

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 25, 2026, 1:17 PM
50 1 minute read
Chiang Mai tram bidding set for 2027, services targeted to begin in 2023 | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ การรถไฟฟ้าขนส่งมวลชนแห่งประเทศไทย

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) plans to open bidding for the Chiang Mai tram project in 2027, with construction expected to start in 2028 and the service targeted to open in 2032.

The Chiang Mai light rail or tram project was first raised in 2017 and later approved by the Cabinet in 2018. Previous reports put the project budget at 86 million baht and expected construction to begin in 2021.

Earlier plans described three main routes: the Red Line from Nakhonping Hospital to Mae Hia Saman Samakkee Intersection, the Blue Line from Chiang Mai Zoo to Si Bua Ngen Pattana Intersection, and the Green Line from Ruam Chok Mee Chai Intersection to Chiang Mai International Airport.

MRTA previously said it would opt for a rubber-tyred tram, citing lower construction costs and environmental benefits.

However, the bidding process and construction did not proceed as scheduled. Relevant agencies did not state what caused the delays.

Chiang Mai tram to open in 2023
Photo via Facebook/ การรถไฟฟ้าขนส่งมวลชนแห่งประเทศไทย

The official Facebook page of the MRTA reported an update yesterday, March 24, after MRTA Deputy Governor Saroj Torsuwan attended a meeting to hear public feedback on the study and design for the first phase of the tram system.

Under the latest plan, the Red Line would be built first, providing services from Mae Hia Saman Samakkee Intersection to Royal Park Rajapruek.

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The first phase would include five stations: Ban Don Pin, Royal Park Rajapruek Intersection, Ban Eua Arthon, Rajapruek Intersection, and Royal Park Rajapruek. Two park-and-ride areas would be provided at Royal Park Rajapruek Intersection and Rajapruek Intersection.

Chiang Mai tram with five stations
Photo via Facebook/ การรถไฟฟ้าขนส่งมวลชนแห่งประเทศไทย

MRTA plans to operate the tram under a public-private partnership (PPP) model and aims to open bidding for a private investor in 2027. Construction is expected to run from 2028 to 2031, ahead of an opening in 2032.

MRTA said the tram is intended to provide a safe and convenient travel option for residents and tourists, while reducing private car use to ease traffic congestion and cut air pollution in the province.

Officials plans bidding for Chiang Mai tram
Photo via Facebook/ การรถไฟฟ้าขนส่งมวลชนแห่งประเทศไทย

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 25, 2026, 1:17 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.