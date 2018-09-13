Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Green light for new Chiang Mai light rail project

The Thaiger

Published

2 mins ago

on

The Thai cabinet has given the green light for the new light rail transit system in Chiang Mai.The new service will traverse above and below ground over a route of around 35 kilometres.

The announcement was made on September 11 by the Thai government spokesman, Maj Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd that the cabinet has approved the light rail transit system in Chiang Mai as well as a similar proposal for Phang Nga and Phuket.

For Chiang Mai, a 20 billion baht budget has been approved for the project. The total route will travel 35 kilometres. 24 kilometres of the distance will be underground. There will be three major routes…

Red route

12 stations include Nakorn Ping hospital, Airport, Big C Hang Dong (on ground 5.17 km, underground 7.37 km)

Blue route

13 stations include Chiang Mai Zoo, Tha Pae, Railway Station and Don Jun. (on ground 3.15 km, underground 8.77 km)

Green route

10 stations include Ruam Chok Intersection, Warrot Market and Airport. (on ground 2.55 km, underground 7.92 km)

Construction of the Chiang Mai light rail service is set to begin in 2021 after private and public partnerships are finalised.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai bids for listing as a World Heritage Site

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

September 12, 2018

By

PHOTOS: Photo courtesy of the Chiang Mai World Heritage Project

Chiang Mai may soon be Thailand's sixth World Heritage Site. Thailand’s current five world heritage sites include the Ban Chiang Archaeological Site in Udon Thani; the Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex; the Historic City of Ayutthaya; the Historic Town of Sukhothai and Associated Historic Towns; and the Thungyai-Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuaries.

The Chiang Mai World Heritage Working Group is now ready to make its submission to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) to make Chiang Mai a world heritage city, Woralun Boonyasurat, head of the Thai Art Department at Chiang Mai University’s Faculty of Fine Arts, said yesterday.

In her capacity as head of the Chiang Mai World Heritage Initiative Project, Woralun said the submission didn’t mean the northern city would automatically obtain the status yet and there was more work to b...
Continue Reading

Business

Bangkok’s MRT given the green light to run Phuket and Chiang Mai light rails

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

September 12, 2018

By

Bangkok’s subway operator. the MRTA (Mass Rapid Transit Authority) has been given the green light to invest in the proposed Phuket/Phang Nga and Chiang Mai light rail services. The MRT is also going to run the service when the services are eventually constructed.

The cabinet has approved some of the basic details of the project that will give the MRTA permission to seek out private investment in the projects and then to operate the services in the three provinces. Current legislation only allowed the MRT to operate in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces. Yesterday’s decision will allow the Authority to operate in other parts of the country.

The Phuket/Phang Nga service will eventually link Surat Thani all the way to Chalong Circle on Phuket, the site of the seriously-delayed construction of the Chalong Circle Underpass.

The first phase of the light rail will start at the The Noon station in Phang Nga, cross onto the island, come past the P...
Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

Restaurant harassed by men claiming to be military officers

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

September 9, 2018

By

PHOTO: Chiang Mai City Life

A Chiang Mai restaurant has filed a complaint after claims they were harassed by men who said they were military officers.

A report was made to the Chiang Mai Internal Security Operations Command. They sent 20 officers to investigate Huen Huay Keaw Restaurant on September 4 after the restaurant complained about 'official misconduct by military officers'.

Chiang Mai City Life reports that the restaurant says that they have been threatened by men claiming to be military officers who demanded the restaurant to be closed down. On each visit, now totaling five, the alleged military officers reportedly drove away the restaurant’s customers.

Pimwilai Subngoentong, the restaurant manager, claimed that the restaurant is located on a legitimate title deed. However, the pseudo-authorities say that after a background check they found that the piece of land had been having issues regarding forest enc...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending