Connect with us

Thailand

Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028

Published

 on 

Photo via MRTA

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) revealed its plans to finish a rubber-tyred tram project in Chiang Mai by 2028. Construction is expected to start in 2025 with a budget of 9.3 billion baht.

The Chiang Mai Mass Rapid Transit project was started in 1994 but the MRTA suspended the project to focus on transport in Bangkok. The plan was resurrected several times but things got in the way of it making progress such as different policy changes and military coups.

The former plan revealed that Chiang Mai Mass Rapid Transit would have three main lines:

  • Red Line: Nakhonping Hospital in Mae Rim district to Mae Hia Saman Samakkee Intersection in Mueng district.
  • Blue Line: Chiang Mai Zoo to Si Bua Ngen Pattana Intersection in Mueng district.
  • Green Line: Ruam Chok Mee Chai Intersection in Mueng district to Chiang Mai International Airport.

The transport system was originally planned to incorporate both subway and train but the project was shelved due to a limited budget.

The MRTA asked specialists to come in and study and revise the most suitable type of transport to meet the budget, and they came up with the rubber-tyred tram.

The MRTA reported that the rubber-tyred tram would reduce the construction budget and be kinder to the environment.

The MRTA made known it will construct the Red Line first and that construction is planned to start in 2025. The authority added that they expect the project will take three years to finish and hope it will be fully operational in December 2028.

The Red Line will be 16 kilometres long and have 16 stations, including Nakhonping Hospital, Chiang Mai Civil Centre, Chiang Mai’s 700th Anniversary Stadium, Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Nong Hor Intersection, Chiang Mai Bus Terminal 1 (Chang Phueak Bus Terminal), Manee Nopparat, Suan Dok Gate, Hai Ya Intersection, Chaing Mai International Airport Intersection, Chiang Mai International Airport, Baan Mai Samakkee, and Mae Hia Saman Samakkee Intersection.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Dedinbed
2022-11-01 18:04
23 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) revealed its plans to finish a rubber-tyred tram project boing went Zebedee ..  they need to tread carefully with this or folk may tyre of it .. 
HolyCowCm
2022-11-01 18:08
Don’t t think we need one. 
BainaiThai
2022-11-01 18:19
I wonder if the taxi drivers and vans got a vote?
Guest1
2022-11-01 18:25
4 minutes ago, BainaiThai said: I wonder if the taxi drivers and vans got a vote? With about 1k between stations, there is still taxi business to expect. Don'y you agree? It will just rise the minimum price, methinks
KaptainRob
2022-11-01 18:31
13 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: Don’t t think we need one.  I agree.  More economical with NO construction & disruptions to simply use modern airconditioned buses in a dedicated lane with electronic monitoring at major stops.  Make the inside lane…

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Technology4 hours ago

Musk fires Twitter board, launches subscription service, resurrects Vine
Thailand6 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
Thailand6 hours ago

Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028
Sponsored14 hours ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Crime6 hours ago

Call centre trafficked forced labour to sell crypto via Tinder
Pattaya6 hours ago

Pattaya captors of Chinese man may have had illegal student visas, says “Big Joke”
Thailand6 hours ago

How to prevent and treat venomous jellyfish stings in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Lifestyle7 hours ago

No masks or PCR needed for World Cup in Qatar says organisers
Lifestyle7 hours ago

Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Pattaya8 hours ago

Famous Pattaya chef serves food to disadvantaged children
World8 hours ago

Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
Pattaya8 hours ago

VIDEO: Pit bull attacks in Pattaya
Transport8 hours ago

Trains headed to most parts of Thailand now leaving from this Bangkok station
Thailand9 hours ago

Thai doctor condemned for livestreaming surgery
Events9 hours ago

Are people worried about events in Thailand after the Korean stampede?
Thailand9 hours ago

Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending