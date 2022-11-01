Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) revealed its plans to finish a rubber-tyred tram project in Chiang Mai by 2028. Construction is expected to start in 2025 with a budget of 9.3 billion baht.

The Chiang Mai Mass Rapid Transit project was started in 1994 but the MRTA suspended the project to focus on transport in Bangkok. The plan was resurrected several times but things got in the way of it making progress such as different policy changes and military coups.

The former plan revealed that Chiang Mai Mass Rapid Transit would have three main lines:

Red Line: Nakhonping Hospital in Mae Rim district to Mae Hia Saman Samakkee Intersection in Mueng district.

Blue Line: Chiang Mai Zoo to Si Bua Ngen Pattana Intersection in Mueng district.

Green Line: Ruam Chok Mee Chai Intersection in Mueng district to Chiang Mai International Airport.

The transport system was originally planned to incorporate both subway and train but the project was shelved due to a limited budget.

The MRTA asked specialists to come in and study and revise the most suitable type of transport to meet the budget, and they came up with the rubber-tyred tram.

The MRTA reported that the rubber-tyred tram would reduce the construction budget and be kinder to the environment.

The MRTA made known it will construct the Red Line first and that construction is planned to start in 2025. The authority added that they expect the project will take three years to finish and hope it will be fully operational in December 2028.

The Red Line will be 16 kilometres long and have 16 stations, including Nakhonping Hospital, Chiang Mai Civil Centre, Chiang Mai’s 700th Anniversary Stadium, Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Nong Hor Intersection, Chiang Mai Bus Terminal 1 (Chang Phueak Bus Terminal), Manee Nopparat, Suan Dok Gate, Hai Ya Intersection, Chaing Mai International Airport Intersection, Chiang Mai International Airport, Baan Mai Samakkee, and Mae Hia Saman Samakkee Intersection.