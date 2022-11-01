Thailand
Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028
The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) revealed its plans to finish a rubber-tyred tram project in Chiang Mai by 2028. Construction is expected to start in 2025 with a budget of 9.3 billion baht.
The Chiang Mai Mass Rapid Transit project was started in 1994 but the MRTA suspended the project to focus on transport in Bangkok. The plan was resurrected several times but things got in the way of it making progress such as different policy changes and military coups.
The former plan revealed that Chiang Mai Mass Rapid Transit would have three main lines:
- Red Line: Nakhonping Hospital in Mae Rim district to Mae Hia Saman Samakkee Intersection in Mueng district.
- Blue Line: Chiang Mai Zoo to Si Bua Ngen Pattana Intersection in Mueng district.
- Green Line: Ruam Chok Mee Chai Intersection in Mueng district to Chiang Mai International Airport.
The transport system was originally planned to incorporate both subway and train but the project was shelved due to a limited budget.
The MRTA asked specialists to come in and study and revise the most suitable type of transport to meet the budget, and they came up with the rubber-tyred tram.
The MRTA reported that the rubber-tyred tram would reduce the construction budget and be kinder to the environment.
The MRTA made known it will construct the Red Line first and that construction is planned to start in 2025. The authority added that they expect the project will take three years to finish and hope it will be fully operational in December 2028.
The Red Line will be 16 kilometres long and have 16 stations, including Nakhonping Hospital, Chiang Mai Civil Centre, Chiang Mai’s 700th Anniversary Stadium, Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Nong Hor Intersection, Chiang Mai Bus Terminal 1 (Chang Phueak Bus Terminal), Manee Nopparat, Suan Dok Gate, Hai Ya Intersection, Chaing Mai International Airport Intersection, Chiang Mai International Airport, Baan Mai Samakkee, and Mae Hia Saman Samakkee Intersection.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Musk fires Twitter board, launches subscription service, resurrects Vine
Thailand News Today | Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Call centre trafficked forced labour to sell crypto via Tinder
Pattaya captors of Chinese man may have had illegal student visas, says “Big Joke”
How to prevent and treat venomous jellyfish stings in Thailand
No masks or PCR needed for World Cup in Qatar says organisers
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Famous Pattaya chef serves food to disadvantaged children
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
VIDEO: Pit bull attacks in Pattaya
Trains headed to most parts of Thailand now leaving from this Bangkok station
Thai doctor condemned for livestreaming surgery
Are people worried about events in Thailand after the Korean stampede?
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle7 hours ago
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
-
Crime1 day ago
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
-
Krabi1 day ago
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
-
Best of1 day ago
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
-
Koh Samui1 day ago
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
-
Bangkok9 hours ago
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
-
Best of12 hours ago
Fun family-friendly activities to enjoy in Thailand
Recent comments: