Thai stepfather allegedly abuses 3 year old boy to death in Chon Buri

A Thai stepfather allegedly abused a three year old boy to death at an accommodation in Chon Buri on March 26, and remains at large.

The Pavena Foundation for Children and Women accompanied two grandmothers, aged 50 and 43, to file a complaint at Nong Kham Police Station yesterday, March 28, against the stepfather of their three year old grandson, Phupha.

One grandmother told the foundation and police that Phupha’s mother, 21 year old Jiraphan, separated from Phupha’s biological father when the child was a year old. The grandmother said her son later left Thailand to work abroad, while Jiraphan remarried.

The grandmother said Phupha initially lived with her before moving to stay with Jiraphan’s mother for about two months. She said Jiraphan called her at about 10am on March 26 to say Phupha had died.

According to the account provided by Jiraphan, she picked up Phupha from her mother, and the boy had been staying with her and her husband for 10 days before his death. She said she left Phupha with her husband on the night of March 25 because she was working a night shift.

Jiraphan said her husband called her at around 5am on March 26 to say Phupha had vomited. She returned to the accommodation and took a shower while preparing to take the child to the hospital. Unfortunately, Phupha later developed a seizure and died at the accommodation.

The grandmother said she went to the hospital and saw multiple wounds and bruises across Phupha’s body. She suspected the stepfather, adding that Phupha had previously told her he had been beaten by him.

Jiraphan’s mother gave a similar account, saying she noticed burn marks on the child’s body, and Phupha told her his stepfather had pressed cigarettes on him. She said she questioned her daughter about the alleged abuse, but was scolded and did not receive an answer.

Both grandmothers asked the Pavena Foundation to help ensure a thorough autopsy is carried out, saying they believed the stepfather was involved in the child’s death.

The foundation said it coordinated with police, who promised to track down the stepfather for questioning. As of the latest update, the suspect remained at large. It was not clear whether the boy’s mother supported her husband or agreed to a full investigation into her son’s death.