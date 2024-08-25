Fake alcohol in Bangkok causes widespread methanol poisoning

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A cluster of severe methanol poisoning cases has emerged in Bangkok after 21 individuals fell ill after consuming counterfeit alcoholic beverages, leading to one death and several others in critical condition.

The incident began when patients started showing symptoms of severe acidosis from drinking fake alcohol containing methanol. The products were traced to two shops located in Soi Hathairat and Khlong Sam Wa. Symptoms in affected individuals started appearing on August 22.

The Khlong Sam Wa District Office has since issued a public warning yesterday, August 24, urging those who have consumed alcohol, herbal liquor, or herbal liquor tonics and are experiencing symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, blurred vision, or vomiting, to seek medical attention immediately.

The warning specifically targeted residents in the Hathairat Road, Sam Wa Road, and Charoen Phatthana Road areas, as well as the surrounding regions within Khlong Sam Wa and Min Buri districts.

The warning came after multiple cases of methanol intoxication were reported, with one fatality and several others in a coma. Patients were receiving treatment at Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital and other nearby medical facilities.

Yesterday, August 24, Amporn Benjapolpitak, Director-General of the Department of Medical Services at the Ministry of Public Health, confirmed the reports from Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital, revealing that all 21 patients were Thai men aged between 30 and 45, except for one individual who was 69 years old.

Some of these patients are undergoing acute dialysis, and if their kidneys fail to recover, they may require lifelong dialysis. There is also a risk of liver failure. Preliminary data shows that several patients are experiencing blurred vision and seeing white, diffused lights. Seven individuals have been confirmed to be blind, reported KhaoSod.

Health officials are conducting a thorough investigation to trace the source of the counterfeit alcohol and are collaborating with law enforcement to hold the responsible parties accountable. Public health campaigns are also being launched to educate people about the dangers of consuming unregulated alcohol and the signs of methanol poisoning.