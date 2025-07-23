No laughing matter: Comedian accused of fleeing after crash, dodging repair costs

A Thai woman is demanding accountability from a well-known comedian who allegedly crashed his car into hers on a Bangkok road but has yet to fully cover the cost of damages.

The victim, 30 year old Hathaiphat “Ploy” Wasusaksiri, contacted the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive on July 22, stating that she had to personally cover the outstanding repair cost of 67,000 baht. The identity of the comedian remains undisclosed.

Ploy explained that the incident took place at around 4am on March 8 while she was driving along Liab Khlong Song Road in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa district. She had stopped at a red light when a Honda CR-V SUV crashed into the rear and left side of her car.

The SUV driver lowered his window at the same time as Ploy, allowing her to recognise him as a famous comedian who had previously dined at her restaurant. She believed he would stop to resolve the matter, but he allegedly did not.

According to Ploy, the comedian drove off, prompting her to chase after him. He briefly parked further ahead, but not to engage with her. Instead, he inspected the damage to his own vehicle before driving away.

Comedian crashes and escapes compensation
Photo via Facebook/ เบื่อเมีย

Ploy called a slide truck to tow her car to a garage, as it was no longer drivable. The initial repair estimate was 240,000 baht. She submitted the quote to Nimitmai Police Station and filed a complaint against the comedian.

Ploy said the comedian never appeared at the station. Instead, his wife met with her and offered to pay the repair costs if Ploy agreed to drop the legal proceedings. She also requested that Ploy switch to a less expensive garage.

Ploy agreed, and the repair costs were reduced to 170,000 baht. The wife began paying the garage in instalments of 20,000 baht but unexpectedly stopped after reaching a total of 80,000 baht.

Thai comedian fails to compensate victim after crash
Photo via DailyNews

Needing her car, Ploy paid the remaining 67,000 baht herself. Despite her repeated attempts over four months, the comedian has allegedly refused to pay the balance.

The founder of Saimai Survive, Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, pledged to help Ploy pursue justice. He also promised to urge the comedian to appear at the police station and take personal responsibility, rather than relying on his wife to settle the matter.

It remains unclear whether the comedian was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, as no sobriety test was conducted.

