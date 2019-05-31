Thai Government announces crackdown on price-gouging private hospitals | The Thaiger

Business
Thai Government announces crackdown on price-gouging private hospitals
Private hospitals, who have become increasingly greedy and expensive because of an unregulated system, will now have to limit their excessive bills for patients.
Authorities have now introduced clear legal measures to curb hefty prices and gouging of patients. The new regulations, controlling the price of medicines, medical supplies and medical services, went into effect yesterday.
Patients have trying to avoid the crowds and long queues in the Thai public health system by going ‘private’ and paying hefty private health insurance premiums. But many many claim that they are being “ripped off”.
The Nation reports, that with so many complaints filed against private medical facilities in Thailand, the government has been forced to act on the price gouging and vastly inflated medicine prices. In one reported case the medical bill exceeded 23 million baht. In another, a patient was charged 30,000 baht for a simple diarrhoea diagnosis and medication.
Internal Trade Department’s director-general Wichai Phochanakit says… “If hospitals involve many specialists for simple symptoms, like a headache or stomach ache, only to charge the patients a hefty fee, then that can be grounds for complaint and legal action.”
He added that any hospital or executives found guilty of delivering unnecessary treatment and overcharging patients face the risk of seven years in jail and/or a fine of 140,000 baht, according to The Nation.
From yesterday, hospitals joined importers, exporters, manufacturers and distributors, in having to declare purchasing and selling prices for their goods. The new rules cover 3,892 medicines, medical supplies and medical services listed in the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients.
A recent review found that at some private hospitals, medicines were being sold at prices that were highly inflated – in some case up to 300 times their market price.
“From now on, private hospitals must inform patients, if asked, of the estimated cost of treatment.”
“Also, under the new regulations, prescriptions must include the generic and trade names of a medicine, what form the medication is in, the amount and consumption instructions. Bills should also specify the per-unit price of the medicine.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Officials demolish 38 year old Kieat Tong Chai market in Bangkok
PHOTOS: Daily News
Bangkok officials (BMA) have demolished a market built to occupy the middle of a road in Din Daeng district following 38 years of disputes.
The Nation reports that Din Daeng district office director Panchapat Lakdee says they’ve demolished the Kieat Tong Chai market to make more space for motorists in the middle of Soi Pracha Songkroah 38 off Pracha Songkroah Road.
Initially, the soi belonged to a real estate developer that built two rows of shophouses along the soi. But as the community grew, residents built around 100 stalls with a roof on around 77 metres of the soi. The firm transferred ownership of the soi to the BMA which surveyed it and ordered the stalls’ demolition following complaints from motorists.
The BMA’s efforts to clear the market met with protests from the vendors, causing the disputes to drag on for many years. The BMA has twice served notice to the vendors to move, which were ignored.
Following the 2014 coup, the BMA called for the demolition of the market but the vendors filed a complaint with the Central Administrative Court. The court ruled on February 20 this year in favour of the BMA.
Panchaphat said the district office put up a sign to inform the vendors to move over a month ago. She said the demolition was completed this week and work will soon start to re-lay the road surface.
SOURCE: The Nation | Daily News
Bangkok
Risland plans new developments in Bangkok and Phuket
PHOTO: Artist impression of the new Cloud Thonglor-Phetchaburi
Hong Kong-based property developers Risland Thailand say they will spend 8 billion baht launching five residential projects in Bangkok and Phuket.
The investment budget of 8 billion baht is an increase from 5 billion in 2018 and 3 billion in 2017, the first year Risland operated in the country.
From June to the end of the year, Risland will launch three new projects in Bangkok – Cloud Thonglor-Phetchaburi, a 55 storey condo on Phetchaburi Road; a luxury condo worth 3.4 billion baht on Sukhumvit Soi 23; and Phase 2 of Lake Serene, a single detached house project on Rama II Road.
Risland will also open a new condo project with 2,000 units near Bang Wa skytrain station.
In the first quarter of 2020, the company also plans to launch a hotel-branded residential project on Koh Sirey in Phuket with a selection of condos and villas.
Founded in 2017 in Hong Kong, Risland has projects in the US, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Thailand and Hong Kong.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Business
Thailand’s aviation industry passes international inspections
A pass mark, maybe a C+.
The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) told Thai aviation officials have scored 65.07%, exceeding the minimum pass mark of 60%. Thailand only scored 34.2% when it received a ‘red flag’ four years ago.
The score has been awarded after ICAO officials carried out a full inspection of Thailand’s civil aviation standards
The inspections were carried out between May 13-22.
33 “significant safety concerns” were addressed in the inspection after the international aviation body ‘red flagged’ the Thai aviation industry back in 2015. The red flag was lifted in October 2017 but seven categories still needed “attention”, according to inspectors.
Chula Sukmanop, the Thai Civil Aviation Authority chief, is also hoping the US Federal Aviation Administration will also upgrade Thailand’s aviation status.
“However, the CAAT still needs more inspectors to test pilots, especially for ATR (turbo prop) aircraft, before inviting the FAA to reassess our score,” he said in a Bangkok Post article.
