Hard Rock Café Phuket hosts charity concert on June 17 featuring ‘Da Endorphine’ | The Thaiger

Phuket
Hard Rock Café Phuket hosts charity concert on June 17 featuring ‘Da Endorphine’
Award-winning Thai popular singer ‘Da Endorphine’ is set to headline an intimate performance at Hard Rock Café Phuket, where fans will get the chance to rock out to the GMM-Grammy singer’s biggest hits and support a good cause.
Just like the ‘feel-good’ vibe suggested by the popular singer’s stage name, the venue is sure to become a “pleasure centre” of musical entertainment during the mid-June concert, but the good feelings aren’t just for those attending: All ticket sales proceeds will go to orphan homes under Destination Kids Foundation.
The charity, which helps children in need throughout Thailand, is run by Bangkok-based Destination Group, whose hospitality and F&B arm Destination Properties operates hotels including Novotel Karon Phuket, Swissotel Resort Patong Beach Phuket, Sheraton Four Points Bangkok, Novotel Surin Beach Resort Phuket, Novotel Hooters Phuket, Novotel Hua Hin Beach Resort, and Ibis Styles Samui Resort in Chaweng, Koh Samui.
Additionally, ‘Properties’ sister unit Destination Eats runs a portfolio of food and beverage brands that includes Hooters Asia, Hard Rock Café Phuket, and the Drunken Leprechaun in Phuket.
Destination Eats CEO Edmund Lowman says “This is the first ever DKF charity concert. Destination Eats fully supports to raise funds for orphanages across Thailand. In the past years, we raised 3,650,000Baht among our outlets and hotels under Destination Group and donated 8 schools in Chianrai province and 2 orphanage hoems in Phuket and Chonburi because want to give something back to Thai society.”
Throughout her many years of performing, Da Endorphine has earned numerous music industry awards – no less than five in 2010 alone, including Best Female Singer and Best Female Album.
Just 250 seats are available for the Da Endorphine-Destination Kids Charity Concert on June 17 at Hard Rock Café Phuket. Doors open at 7PM, with admission at price 500 baht per person (includes one bottle Chang Beer). 3,000 baht for 5 persons (include a bottle of Absolute or Jameson). A VIP ticket costs 2,500 baht including a set dinner, T-shirt, and ‘meet and greet’ by the singer.
Doors open at 7PM till late night. Tickets go on sale starting now at…
www.eventpop.me/e/5825-da-endorphine-concert
www.facebook.com/events/818923998481873/
destination-eats.com/hard-rock-cafe/
destination-eats.com/destination-kids/
FB: @hardrockphuket or Telephone 076 340 210
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Chiang Mai
Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon, second in the Thailand series
The “Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon”was organised to promote Koh Samui tourism and to ensure that participants recognise the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Last Sunday’s event was divided into 3 categories – a fun run of 5 kilometres, mini marathon of 10 kilometres and half marathon of 21 kilometres.
All runners had an opportunity to enjoy the scenery of the island and experience the lifestyle of the fisherman’s village on the island.
One of the highlights in the Bangkok Airways Half Marathon program is “Care the Bear: Change the Climate Change” which is a partnership project between Bangkok Airways and The Stock Exchange of Thailand. The campaign aims to reduce the use of plastic and foam and promote the re-use of event decorations and materials.
Bangkok Airways Samui Half-Marathon was the second event out of six planned of the Bangkok Airways Boutique Series 2019. The remaining programs are the “Lampang Half Marathon” on July 7, “Phuket Half Marathon” on August 4, “Chiang Rai Marathon” on September 15 and “Lanna Half Marathon” on November 3. The Krabi event was held on May 12.
Phuket
One injured in Patong Hill collision between two minivans & two sedans
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
A minivan driver has sustained injuries in a collision on Patong Hill this morning. The incident was between two minivans and two sedans.
Newshawk Phuket reports that they were notified of the crash in front of Suwankiriwong Temple at 5.02am this morning. The temple is at the bottom of Patong Hill, coming from Kathu.
Emergency responders arrived to find two damaged minivans and two damaged sedans at the final turn of Phrabaramee Road, coming into Patong. The minivan driver sustained injuries and was taken to Patong Hospital. There was no passengers inside either minivan.
Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Phuket
Four suspects arrested after body found in Wichit forest, Phuket
Four men have been arrested after the body of 24 year old man was found in Wichit in a central Phuket forest last weekend.
Wichit Police note that 24 year old Sataphon Yindee was reported missing since April 12. The body was found on Sunday. His family identified Mr Sataphon’s body as they recalled the ring on his finger and clothing.
Read more about the discovery of the man’s body HERE.
Yesterday police arrested 27 year olds Sakunphong Kaewsuwan, Peerawat Saewong, Sukarae Jitnaree and 20 year old Naruebet Petchmak following the issuing of arrest warranst on “murder and burying, hiding, moving or destroying a corpse” charges.
Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Witoon Kongsudjai says, “The suspects told us that they were friends. They had been arguing with Sataphon before. They say that Sataphon had threatened to kill them.”
“Suspects used a baseball bat to hit Sataphon and club him to death before putting his body in the back of a minivan and dumping his body in the forest.”
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
The really, really crazy solution for Pattaya’s sewage and wastewater problem
Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon, second in the Thailand series
Two Indian tourists lose cash and a necklace to ladyboy thieves in Pattaya
Electric boats will help alleviate some of Bangkok’s air pollution
US tourists arrested in Pattaya for spraying graffiti on a car and walls in Bangkok – VIDEO
Hard Rock Café Phuket hosts charity concert on June 17 featuring ‘Da Endorphine’
Thai Government announces crackdown on price-gouging private hospitals
First year report card for Thailand’s battle against plastics
General Prayut Chan-o-cha is Thailand’s 29th Prime Minister
Thanathorn says he will be Thailand’s Prime Minister of change
17 survive as minivan flips over in Phattalung, southern Thailand
1,495 kilograms of ice seized in Pathum Thani, Thailand
Ladyboy arrested over stealing from British tourist in Pattaya, Thailand
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang
Where are Thai’s heading for this summer holidays?
เชียร์สุดใจ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
Trending
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Bangkok3 days ago
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
-
Election2 days ago
Phalang Pracharat unable to form Thai coalition – Democrats and Bhumjaithai sitting it out, for now
-
Hot News3 days ago
The rise of the Incels and plastic surgery for men
-
Hot News22 hours ago
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
-
Election1 day ago
Former Democrat Party leader and Thai PM resigns
-
Uncategorized2 days ago
หึงโหด! ผัวเก่ายิงผัวใหม่ของเมียเก่าแล้วยิงตัวตายตาม ผัวใหม่เคราะห์ดีแกล้งตาย