Anti-government protest leader under fire over expensive handbag

Anti-government protest leader Panusaya “Rung” is under fire for her alleged flaunting of a 200,000 baht handbag. Rung was called out by senator Jetn Sirathranont as he asked the National Security Council to look into her finances after a photo of her with the handbag circulated on Facebook and on other social media outlets.

According to the Bangkok Post, Jetn says she appeared unusually rich as her Louis Vuitton handbag is estimated to be worth 221,000 baht. Jetn says Panusaya’s pro-democracy movement was reported to have received a large number of donations. He went on to say that the Thammasat University student doesn’t have a full-time job.

“There might be other people who want to become leading political activists after seeing these leaders get richer. The more people seeking to become political movement leaders, the more chaotic the country will be, which might not be good for the economy and society.”

He claims that Panusaya should disclose her financial transactions for transparency. For her part, Panusaya responded to suspicions on Facebook by saying there was no reason to be alarmed by her wealth. Another anti-government activist, Wanwalee “Thee Payao” Thammasattaya shared her post, but then questioned the motives of senator Jetn.

Wanwalee noted that Panusaya is from a wealthy family, and furthered that her wealth should not be raised as an issue.