Hong Kong Airlines launches daily flights to Chiang Mai next month

Hong Kong Airlines is upping the ante for travel lovers, rolling out a brand-new daily flight to Chiang Mai starting on October 27. This exciting expansion marks the airline’s third destination in Thailand, adding to its Bangkok and Phuket routes, and promises to give tourists even more reasons to visit the Land of Smiles.

Flight HX749 is set to take off from Hong Kong at 3.30pm local time (2.30pm Thailand time) and will touch down in the northern Thai province by 5.35pm. The return flight, HX750, will depart at 6.35pm, landing in Hong Kong by 10.20pm local time. With this new route, travellers can now explore northern Thailand’s cultural heartland with ease.

“Chiang Mai is a top destination, known for its serene atmosphere and rich cultural heritage.”

The city is famed for its centuries-old temples, laid-back vibes, and being a central hub for some of Thailand’s most vibrant festivals. It’s even listed among TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Destinations in the World.

For those heading there in November, don’t miss the spectacular Loy Krathong Festival. The celebration lights up Chiang Mai’s rivers and skies with thousands of glowing krathongs (lanterns), turning the city into a fairytale landscape, reported Travel Daily News.

