No tickets. No travel agents. Back in 2001 the new Air Asia was a gamble. | The Thaiger

No tickets. No travel agents. Back in 2001 the new Air Asia was a gamble.
Stepping onto an Air Asia plane these days, or one of its regional affiliates, it’s hard to imagine that back in 2001, ex-music business executive had to mortgage his house and raise venture capital to buy a failed airline. That new airline would revolutionize the aviation business.
Re-lanching it as Air Asia, the airline has re-shaped the Asian aviation industry and spawned a generation of copy-cat budget wannabes that are trying to emulate the Air Asia success story.
Tony Fernandez said there would be no tickets and no travel agents. Bookings would all be handled ‘online’. Most pundits thought he was insane. But that was only the start his ideas to re-shape the airline business.
TechWireAsia reports on the rise and rise of the Air Asia model and how it has changed the way we fly around the region…
“In the age of digital transformation, companies either hop onto the latest technology bandwagon willingly or are forced to adopt modern approaches because of customer demands and competitive market forces.
But Malaysia’s low-cost airline AirAsia was born with a desire to be digital-first — even though it wasn’t a digital native to begin with.
AirAsia’s coming of age story is a well-documented one and a real-life case of having champagne tastes on a beer-bottle budget.
In 2001, former Warner Music executive Tony Fernandes – now AirAsia Group CEO – made the ultimate business leap. He mortgaged his house, convinced a group of investors to buy an ailing airline for a quarter of a million US dollar and set out to relaunch it as Asia’s first budget carrier.
Backed by a childhood dream to own an airline and zero experience in the aviation world, Fernandes proved his naysayers wrong. Today, AirAsia has smashed numerous firsts to hold the crown as the world’s best low-cost airline, winning the prestigious Skytrax title every single year in the past decade.”
Read the rest of the story from TechWireAsia HERE.
Virgin’s Richard Branson (the pretty one on the left) after losing a bet with Air Asia’s Tony Fernandez
Well Hotels signs new Pattaya resort on Phratamnak Hill
Well Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of a management contract for a new boutique property that will be branded Phratamnak Well Resort Pattaya.
The property is set to open in late 2019 with 78 rooms and suites.
According to the agreement, Well Hotels & Resorts will take on the responsibility for the pre-opening and full operational management.
Phratamnak Well Resort Pattaya, owned by the Kasetsinn company, is located in the up-scale Phratamnak area, a short walk from the beach, close to the Royal Varuna Yacht Club and Pattaya Hill Top.
Phratamnak Well Resort Pattaya is the fourth property under the management of Well Hotels & Resorts, after it took over the management of Well Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 in 2016, followed by Costa Well Resort Pattaya in Bang Saray and White Sand Beach Residences Pattaya in Na Jomtien.
SOURCE: ttrweekly.com
Vietnam’s sixth airline takes off on December 29
The local airline business in Vietnam is hotting up with Bamboo Airlines poised to take to the skies.
The new airline says it intends to fly its first domestic service on December 29.
The first flight will depart Hanoi for the resort town of Quy Nhon where the airline’s parent company operates a hotel.
ttrweekly.com is reporting that Vietnam’s fifth airline is finalising launch details just days after AirAsia confirmed it is entering a joint venture to start an airline in Vietnam. That would give Vietnam six airlines and increase pressure on the country’s successful low-cost airline Vietjet.
In reports earlier this year the owner saying the first priority was to connect main cities to domestic destinations that are not served by competitors
The first international flights will likely serve South Korea and Japan in the second or third quarter of 2019. Korea and Japan are the second and third largest supply markets for tourism into Vietnam.
Bamboo Airways will launch at a time when tourism is growing by more than 20% and airlines are enjoying double-digit growth in passenger traffic.
Also, the government recently extended its visa-free facility for six European nationalities.
It is understood the start-up airline has now obtained an air operator’s certificate opening the way for the planned December 29 launch and in time to cash in on peak season traffic January and February.
According to airline sources it can operate 10 aircraft on both domestic and international routes, but long-term the business plan outlines 100 routes connecting domestic points and serving international routes linked to tourism.
Established in 2017 with a charter capital of US$30.8 million, Bamboo Airways will make Quy Nhon’s Phu Cat Airport its home base.
According to earlier news reports the airline plans to have a fleet of 30 planes and has signed a MoU with Airbus for 24 A321s and has an order on the books for 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, worth USD 8.6 billion at list prices, scheduled for delivery from April 2020.
Meanwhile, Malaysia-based AirAsia and Vietnamese firm Hai Au Aviation agreed last week to launch a joint-venture low-cost airline.
AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes and Vietnamese businessman Tran Trong Kien, CEO of Hai Au Aviation, signed a memorandum of understanding. Flights could start as early as August 2019.
In April 2017, AirAsia Investment signed an initial agreement with Hai Au Aviation, Gumin Co. Ltd and businessman TranTrong Kien to set up a joint venture in Vietnam.
This latest joint venture will give Vietnam its sixth airline joining Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Jetstar Pacific, VASCO and Bamboo Airways.
AirAsia operates 141 return flights weekly on 13 routes – including six unique routes – connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Danang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc with Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor Bharu in Malaysia, Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand and Manila in the Philippines and has carried 12 million passengers to and from Vietnam since entering the market in 2005.
Vietnam received 14.12 million foreigners in the first 11 months of the year, up 21.3% year-on-year and exceeding last year’s 12.9 million, according to the General Statistics Office.
SOURCE: ttrweekly.com
Finance Minister foreshadows slowing economy in 2019
“We expect the GDP growth for 2019 to be at least 4 per cent. However, the economic growth for 2019 is expected to be slower than 2018,”
Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong predicts Thailand will encounter slower economic growth in 2019,. The Minister cites uncertainty from the trade war between China and the US, the upcoming Thai election and a slump in tourism as the key factors.
The Nation reports that Apisak made the comments at an event organised by the engineering faculty of Chulalongkorn University.
“The peak of the current economic cycle was during the first two quarters of last year, followed by an acute slump in the third quarter. Given that consumption and private investment are still continuously growing, we expect the economy to continue to grow in 2019, but at a slower pace.”
The first two quarters of this year saw growth of 4.8 per cent year on year. The economy managed growth of only 3.3 per cent in the third quarter and a recovery is expected in the fourth quarter, but not at the pace seen for the first two quarters, Apisak said at the Chulalongkorn event, the Engineering Dinner Talk.
Growth in exports is also expected to slow in 2019. This is due to the lagging negative impact of the trade war between the US and China, with some of the consequences to be felt next year.
“Many have suggested that Thailand can gain from the trade war through replacing Chinese goods in the US market and manufacturers moving their production base from China to Thailand. However, in the long-term, the trade war will only hurt the Thai economy,” the minister said. This is because Thailand is deeply entrenched in the supply chain, which is affected by the tariffs imposed by the two economic giants, he said.
At the event, Apisak addressed the relationship between the upcoming election and growth in foreign direct investment in the Kingdom.
“After talking to many foreign investors, they have said that they are holding off investing in Thailand until after the election. This is because they fear that political stability will be damaged as a result of the election,” said Apisak.
The final key factor likely to contribute to slower economic growth in 2019 is the decline in tourism. Visitor numbers have slumped significantly since a boat accident near Phuket in the middle of this year.
In August, 867,000 Chinese tourists visited the Kingdom, down 11.7 per cent month on month. In September, only 648,000 came, marking an even steeper 14.89 per cent fall month on month, according to the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB).
Apisak said the boat accident – which claimed the lives of dozens of mostly Chinese tourists – had led many Chinese to question Thailand’s safety standards, but it was not the only cause of the fall in tourism numbers.
“Tourism has also fallen as a result of external factors which we cannot control,” he said.
“The slowing global economy has led key tourist groups visiting Thailand to decrease.
“The slowing of the Chinese economy as a result of the trade war and the weakening of the yuan currency have led to falls in the number of Chinese tourists globally.”
With the declines in exports and tourism, Apisak said investment in the Industry 4.0 policies championed by the government, with the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) as a major component, will be the key driver of growth in 2019.
“The EEC is expected to be a key focal point of investment in 2019,” Apisak said. “With strong private investment levels in 2018, we expect this trend to continue into next year. Public investment in infrastructure and transportation throughout the country will intensify in 2019.
“Meanwhile, foreign direct investment into the EEC is also expected to rise after the election in February next year.”
Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong speaking at Chulalongkorn University
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
