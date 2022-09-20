Six airlines offer 300 baht discount on domestic flights in Thailand

Get 300 baht off domestic flights in the Land of Smiles under the project “Discounts All Over the Sky, Fly All Over Thailand.” The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Thai Airlines Association jointly launched the special offer in the hopes of stimulating the economy through domestic tourism this high season.

Six airlines joined the scheme to offer 300 baht discounts on 500,000 seats on flights taking off before the end of the year. Book before October 10 to get 300 baht off any flight between November 1 – December 31, 2022. Each booking is eligible for one 300 baht discount.

The participating airlines include Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai Smile, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai VietJet.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn announced the offer yesterday. He said…

“The Covid-19 pandemic over the past three years has continuously affected the aviation business. Airlines were forced to halt operations on many domestic flights. The pandemic impacted the economic stability and employment in the aviation industry.”

Yuthasak said the special offer will help the TAT to fulfill its goal for Thailand’s tourism industry to generate 1.5 trillion baht before the end of the year. The goal is just 50% of the revenue generated by the tourism industry in 2019 in pre-pandemic Thailand, according to the TAT.

The TAT governor added that Thailand’s aviation business is recovering from the pandemic well and is heading in the right direction. He said the removal of the Thailand Pass was an important factor in stimulating air travel for both Thais and foreigners.

SOURCE: Prachachat

