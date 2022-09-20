Connect with us

Travel

Six airlines offer 300 baht discount on domestic flights in Thailand

Published

 on 

Image via Prachachat

Get 300 baht off domestic flights in the Land of Smiles under the project “Discounts All Over the Sky, Fly All Over Thailand.” The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Thai Airlines Association jointly launched the special offer in the hopes of stimulating the economy through domestic tourism this high season.

Six airlines joined the scheme to offer 300 baht discounts on 500,000 seats on flights taking off before the end of the year. Book before October 10 to get 300 baht off any flight between November 1 – December 31, 2022. Each booking is eligible for one 300 baht discount.

The participating airlines include Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai Smile, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai VietJet.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn announced the offer yesterday. He said…

“The Covid-19 pandemic over the past three years has continuously affected the aviation business. Airlines were forced to halt operations on many domestic flights. The pandemic impacted the economic stability and employment in the aviation industry.”

Yuthasak said the special offer will help the TAT to fulfill its goal for Thailand’s tourism industry to generate 1.5 trillion baht before the end of the year. The goal is just 50% of the revenue generated by the tourism industry in 2019 in pre-pandemic Thailand, according to the TAT.

The TAT governor added that Thailand’s aviation business is recovering from the pandemic well and is heading in the right direction. He said the removal of the Thailand Pass was an important factor in stimulating air travel for both Thais and foreigners.

SOURCE: Prachachat

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
TheDirtyDurian
2022-09-20 13:35
So one Booking from a family of four gets 75 baht pp off.  Count me in ...  

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs47 seconds ago

Thailand’s drugs operation with Korea hailed a success
Visa16 mins ago

Malaysia launches new cheaper, easier digital nomad visa
Guides35 mins ago

10 unique Thai superstitions for the curious
Sponsored5 hours ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Insurgency42 mins ago

Roadside bomb blast kills police officer and injures four more in southern Thailand
Southeast Asia42 mins ago

Southeast Asia’s traffickers are targeting the young and tech savvy
Thailand1 hour ago

2 Vietnamese pickpockets arrested in Bangkok
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Foreigner’s ad looking for highly paid Thai girlfriend attracts hundreds of applicants
Weather2 hours ago

Extreme mud roads not enough to stop commuting teachers
Tourism2 hours ago

Cambodian officials consider new border pass scheme for Thais to Siem Reap
Thailand2 hours ago

212 million baht budget for foreign films shot in Thailand
Crime3 hours ago

Customer masturbates in front of delivery driver in central Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Patient info found on pancake wrapping in Chon Buri
Crime3 hours ago

Six more sought in kidnapping and beating of teen boy
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand lifts ban on foreigners with Covid from visiting
Myanmar4 hours ago

At least 11 children killed after Burmese junta shoots at school, UNICEF says
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending