Foreigners will be allowed to serve as arbitrators – NLA votes | The Thaiger

Foreigners will be allowed to serve as arbitrators – NLA votes
The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) has voted to pass the draft amended Arbitration Act in its first reading which will allow foreigners to serve as arbitrators in Thailand.
The NLA yesterday voted 139-0 with 2 abstentions to pass the bill amending the 2002 Arbitration Act in its first reading.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, who presented the draft bill, told legislators that the amendment would upgrade the arbitration process in Thailand by allowing foreign nationals to serve as independent arbitrators if necessary.
He said that it would streamline the process to end disputes and civil cases more quickly.
Arbitration is the process of bringing a business dispute before a disinterested third party for resolution. The third party, an arbitrator, hears the evidence brought by both sides and makes a decision.
The NLA set up a vetting committee to review the bill within 30 days before submitting it to the NLA to consider in the second and third readings.
No tickets. No travel agents. Back in 2001 the new Air Asia was a gamble.
Stepping onto an Air Asia plane these days, or one of its regional affiliates, it’s hard to imagine that back in 2001, ex-music business executive had to mortgage his house and raise venture capital to buy a failed airline. That new airline would revolutionize the aviation business.
Re-lanching it as Air Asia, the airline has re-shaped the Asian aviation industry and spawned a generation of copy-cat budget wannabes that are trying to emulate the Air Asia success story.
Tony Fernandez said there would be no tickets and no travel agents. Bookings would all be handled ‘online’. Most pundits thought he was insane. But that was only the start his ideas to re-shape the airline business.
TechWireAsia reports on the rise and rise of the Air Asia model and how it has changed the way we fly around the region…
“In the age of digital transformation, companies either hop onto the latest technology bandwagon willingly or are forced to adopt modern approaches because of customer demands and competitive market forces.
But Malaysia’s low-cost airline AirAsia was born with a desire to be digital-first — even though it wasn’t a digital native to begin with.
AirAsia’s coming of age story is a well-documented one and a real-life case of having champagne tastes on a beer-bottle budget.
In 2001, former Warner Music executive Tony Fernandes – now AirAsia Group CEO – made the ultimate business leap. He mortgaged his house, convinced a group of investors to buy an ailing airline for a quarter of a million US dollar and set out to relaunch it as Asia’s first budget carrier.
Backed by a childhood dream to own an airline and zero experience in the aviation world, Fernandes proved his naysayers wrong. Today, AirAsia has smashed numerous firsts to hold the crown as the world’s best low-cost airline, winning the prestigious Skytrax title every single year in the past decade.”
Virgin’s Richard Branson (the pretty one on the left) after losing a bet with Air Asia’s Tony Fernandez
Well Hotels signs new Pattaya resort on Phratamnak Hill
Well Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of a management contract for a new boutique property that will be branded Phratamnak Well Resort Pattaya.
The property is set to open in late 2019 with 78 rooms and suites.
According to the agreement, Well Hotels & Resorts will take on the responsibility for the pre-opening and full operational management.
Phratamnak Well Resort Pattaya, owned by the Kasetsinn company, is located in the up-scale Phratamnak area, a short walk from the beach, close to the Royal Varuna Yacht Club and Pattaya Hill Top.
Phratamnak Well Resort Pattaya is the fourth property under the management of Well Hotels & Resorts, after it took over the management of Well Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 in 2016, followed by Costa Well Resort Pattaya in Bang Saray and White Sand Beach Residences Pattaya in Na Jomtien.
Vietnam’s sixth airline takes off on December 29
The local airline business in Vietnam is hotting up with Bamboo Airlines poised to take to the skies.
The new airline says it intends to fly its first domestic service on December 29.
The first flight will depart Hanoi for the resort town of Quy Nhon where the airline’s parent company operates a hotel.
ttrweekly.com is reporting that Vietnam’s fifth airline is finalising launch details just days after AirAsia confirmed it is entering a joint venture to start an airline in Vietnam. That would give Vietnam six airlines and increase pressure on the country’s successful low-cost airline Vietjet.
In reports earlier this year the owner saying the first priority was to connect main cities to domestic destinations that are not served by competitors
The first international flights will likely serve South Korea and Japan in the second or third quarter of 2019. Korea and Japan are the second and third largest supply markets for tourism into Vietnam.
Bamboo Airways will launch at a time when tourism is growing by more than 20% and airlines are enjoying double-digit growth in passenger traffic.
Also, the government recently extended its visa-free facility for six European nationalities.
It is understood the start-up airline has now obtained an air operator’s certificate opening the way for the planned December 29 launch and in time to cash in on peak season traffic January and February.
According to airline sources it can operate 10 aircraft on both domestic and international routes, but long-term the business plan outlines 100 routes connecting domestic points and serving international routes linked to tourism.
Established in 2017 with a charter capital of US$30.8 million, Bamboo Airways will make Quy Nhon’s Phu Cat Airport its home base.
According to earlier news reports the airline plans to have a fleet of 30 planes and has signed a MoU with Airbus for 24 A321s and has an order on the books for 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, worth USD 8.6 billion at list prices, scheduled for delivery from April 2020.
Meanwhile, Malaysia-based AirAsia and Vietnamese firm Hai Au Aviation agreed last week to launch a joint-venture low-cost airline.
AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes and Vietnamese businessman Tran Trong Kien, CEO of Hai Au Aviation, signed a memorandum of understanding. Flights could start as early as August 2019.
In April 2017, AirAsia Investment signed an initial agreement with Hai Au Aviation, Gumin Co. Ltd and businessman TranTrong Kien to set up a joint venture in Vietnam.
This latest joint venture will give Vietnam its sixth airline joining Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Jetstar Pacific, VASCO and Bamboo Airways.
AirAsia operates 141 return flights weekly on 13 routes – including six unique routes – connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Danang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc with Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor Bharu in Malaysia, Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand and Manila in the Philippines and has carried 12 million passengers to and from Vietnam since entering the market in 2005.
Vietnam received 14.12 million foreigners in the first 11 months of the year, up 21.3% year-on-year and exceeding last year’s 12.9 million, according to the General Statistics Office.
