Thailand
Over 7,000 travellers fly following easing of restrictions
The Transport Ministry says thousands of travellers took to the nation’s airports to fly since the government eased lockdown measures. The ministry says that more than 7,000 flyers travelled using 14 reopened airports across 130 flights throughout the nation following the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s easing of the national lockdown that took place last week.
The ministry went on to say that of the flyers, more than 2,000 Thais sat on 14 flights through 7 airports under the Department of Airports while nearly 4,500 flyers went through 6 airports under the Airports of Thailand. Exact figures were not provided. It wasn’t all good news for airports as the Bangkok Post says multiple flights had to be cancelled following the news that Phuket would not reopen for Thai travellers until Wednesday.
The director of Phuket Airport, Thanee Chuangchoo, says Phuket has delayed the reopening to local travellers after a new cluster was discovered among Myanmar migrants. Thanee says the new daily cases has climbed from 2 to 200 and that Phuket plans to reopen for Thai visitors on September 8.
Thai Air Asia says they will resume 11 domestic flights from Saturday forward. The airline warns that passengers who do not correctly wear face masks will not be allowed onboard in order to avoid Covid transmissions on flights. Also, that they are considering banning passengers who do not wear proper face masks.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Over 7,000 travellers fly following easing of restrictions
Sunday Covid update: 224 deaths, 15,452 new infections
Chinese Embassy condemns bad-mouthing of Sinovac vaccine
A Guide to Visiting Austria in 2021
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Tourists flood Khao Yai Park after viral video of curious bear
Thitisan refutes murder, argues for assault charges instead
Another missing expat man found safe after being lost in forest
Facebook video recommendations disabled after labelling black men Primates
Navy rescued Cambodian man floating at sea for 2 days
Phuket Covid-19 passes 5,000 infections, bed occupancy up 5%
Covid-19 deaths still high, infections falling, provincial totals
PM Prayut, 5 ministers win votes to beat no-confidence charge
The future of Covid vaccine ‘passports’ in access to services | VIDEO
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 257 deaths, news briefs
Japan to donate 300,000 more AstraZeneca vaccines next week
AstraZeneca-Pfizer mixed vaccination to debut in October
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Cambodia upset over Thai temple’s resemblance to Angkor Wat
Covid UPDATE: 264 deaths, provincial totals
Bangkok Airways breach may have compromised customer data
CCSA Covid-19 plan: domestic vaccines, “learning to live with it”
Thailand to get Covid-19 foreign aid from China and Korea
UK residents cancel reservations, flee Phuket, following Thailand’s inclusion on the “red list”
What is the difference between Northern Thailand and Southern Thailand?
Poll shows many Thai residents don’t think the lockdown has been successful
7 monks receive suspended jail terms, 10,000 baht fines from Chiang Mai court
Thitisan Utthanaphon denies all accusations against him
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
Suvarnabhumi’s ranking plummets in World’s Best Airports index
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
- Crime3 days ago
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
- Politics2 days ago
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
- Bangkok3 days ago
Suvarnabhumi’s ranking plummets in World’s Best Airports index
- Bangkok4 days ago
More anti-government protests in Bangkok today, day 2 of no-confidence debate
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism Minister defends PM’s re-opening plan on day 3 of no-confidence debate
- Sponsored4 days ago
Stay in Thailand long-term with the Thailand Elite Visa
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket extends tight entry restrictions, vaccine required for most