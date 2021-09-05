Connect with us

Over 7,000 travellers fly following easing of restrictions

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: EK056/Flickr

The Transport Ministry says thousands of travellers took to the nation’s airports to fly since the government eased lockdown measures. The ministry says that more than 7,000 flyers travelled using 14 reopened airports across 130 flights throughout the nation following the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s easing of the national lockdown that took place last week.

The ministry went on to say that of the flyers, more than 2,000 Thais sat on 14 flights through 7 airports under the Department of Airports while nearly 4,500 flyers went through 6 airports under the Airports of Thailand. Exact figures were not provided. It wasn’t all good news for airports as the Bangkok Post says multiple flights had to be cancelled following the news that Phuket would not reopen for Thai travellers until Wednesday.

The director of Phuket Airport, Thanee Chuangchoo, says Phuket has delayed the reopening to local travellers after a new cluster was discovered among Myanmar migrants. Thanee says the new daily cases has climbed from 2 to 200 and that Phuket plans to reopen for Thai visitors on September 8.

Thai Air Asia says they will resume 11 domestic flights from Saturday forward. The airline warns that passengers who do not correctly wear face masks will not be allowed onboard in order to avoid Covid transmissions on flights. Also, that they are considering banning passengers who do not wear proper face masks.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Trending