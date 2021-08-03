Air Asia technician arrested for allegedly stealing electronics

Bangkok Police have arrested a technical who worked for Air Asia for allegedly stealing multiple pieces of electrical equipment. The thefts had been discovered after Air Asia had noticed the equipment was missing.

Officials then checked CCTV and saw 27 year old Preecha Inthachai allegedly putting items in a bag.

Don Muang police then arrested Preecha and searched his home and reportedly found 5 computer notebooks, 5 laptops, 4 portable hard disks, and 30 undisclosed items.

Officials say Preecha has been stealing equipment since early July and selling them on Facebook. He had reportedly been working on the electrical equipment for Air Asia.

The Bangkok man has been charged with stealing at an airport, receiving stolen goods. Preecha is now in police custody awaiting further legal proceedings.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on