5 must-visit cat cafes in Bangkok

Hello, cat lovers from Thailand! Are you looking for a good cat cafe where you can chill together with its cats? Well lucky you, this article will give you all the details from quirky decor to mouth-watering treats, each cafe has its own charm and character. You might find yourself sipping on a latte while a furry friend curls up in your lap or snapping photos of cats lounging in sunlit corners.

In this article, we’ll introduce you to five must-visit cat cafes in Bangkok. Each of these spots promises a unique experience, blending the joy of being around cats with the pleasure of a well-brewed coffee. So, get ready to explore these feline-friendly cafes and make some new furry friends along the way.

Top 5 cat cafes in Bangkok

Caturday Cat Cafe

Address: 10400, 89/70 Phaya Thai Rd, Thanon Phetchaburi, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400, Thailand

Opening Hours: Tuesday to Friday 12 PM – 8 PM; Saturday and Sunday 11 AM – 8 PM; Closed on Mondays

Price range: Typically ranges between 200–300THB per person

Google review rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars (1870 reviews)

Quote from Google review:

Laurence keen “Very chill place and super nice staff! The cats are so looked after and the staff really do go out of their way to make sure you have a good time and get the most out of the low price for entry. 200baht to enter and they allow you to buy 200baht of food and drinks free of charge.”

Caturday Cat Cafe is a charming cat cafe located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, specifically at CoCo Walk Plaza. This cafe offers a unique experience where visitors can enjoy delicious Thai food and drinks while surrounded by a variety of friendly cats. The cafe is designed with cat-friendly features, including high walkways and cosy napping spots for the cats. Visitors can enjoy a variety of food and drink options, including cakes, snacks, and beverages. Additionally, there is a souvenir shop where guests can purchase cat-themed items. The environment is kept clean and well-maintained, ensuring a pleasant experience for both visitors and cats.

Pros Cons ✅No entrance fee: Visitors only need to order food and drinks, making it accessible and affordable. ✅Friendly and knowledgeable staff:: The staff are attentive and can provide information about the cats, enhancing the visitor experience. ✅Convenient location near BTS: Its proximity to the BTS Ratchathewi station makes it easy to reach for both locals and tourists.

❌Limited time during weekends: There may be a time limit on visits during busy weekends, which can restrict the experience. ❌Rules against picking up cats: While guests can pet the cats, they are not allowed to pick them up, which may be disappointing for some visitors.



CatNip Cafe

Address: 244 ซ. นราธิวาสราชนครินทร์ 8 Khwaeng Thung Wat Don, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Opening Hours: Monday to Tuesday 11 AM – 6 PM; Thursday to Friday 11 AM – 6 PM; Saturday and Sunday 11 AM – 7 PM; Closed on Wednesdays

Price range: Typically ranges between 100–200THB per person

Google review rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars (184 reviews)

Quote from Google review:

Nitta B. “A small homey cafe with many cute cats. The cats are taken a good care of. They are healthy and well groomed. The drinks are okay. This is not a cat cafe so there is no entrance fee. I guess the owner is an artist. He is friendly and some may find him independent lol.”

CatNip Cafe is a cosy haven for cat lovers located in the bustling heart of Bangkok, Thailand. This charming cafe allows visitors to enjoy a relaxing atmosphere while interacting with friendly cats. With its inviting decor and comfortable seating, CatNip Cafe provides a delightful escape from the city’s hustle and bustle, making it a perfect spot to unwind with a cup of coffee or tea and some furry companions.

Pros Cons ✅Clean and well-maintained: The cafe is kept tidy, ensuring a pleasant experience for both guests and the cats. ✅Friendly and knowledgeable staff: The staff are attentive and can provide information about the cats, enhancing the visitor experience. ✅Variety of delicious food options: The menu features a range of tasty drinks and snacks, including unique homemade desserts that cater to different tastes. ❌Limited space for large groups: The cafe’s small size may not accommodate larger groups comfortably, which could affect the experience. ❌No feeding of cats allowed: While interaction is encouraged, guests cannot feed the cats, which may limit some visitors’ experiences.



Chico Cafe

Address: 321 Ekkamai 19 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Opening Hours: Monday, Wednesday to Sunday 10:30 AM – 5:30 PM; Closed on Tuesdays

Price range: Typically ranges between 100–200THB per person

Google review rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars (244 reviews)

Quote from Google review:

Than Raskul “A cafe with a crafts store with a dedicated “cat house”. Some food offerred too, quite tasty. Well-sourced coffee and tea too. There are some cats in the cafe area where you can play with and buy treats for, pretty friendly for cats. You can also pay extra for fun times in the cat house, currently hosting close to 10 classic Thai kitties.”

Chico Cafe is a unique cat cafe that features a simple yet stylish Japanese-inspired interior, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Guests can enjoy a chill-out area filled with various charming cats, as well as a selection of home decor and accessories for sale. The space is designed to ensure comfort for both guests and cats, with plenty of cosy seating and cat-friendly structures.

Pros Cons ✅Japanese-inspired decor: The cafe’s stylish design creates a calming atmosphere that enhances the overall experience for visitors.

✅Variety of charming cats: With a diverse group of cats, guests can enjoy different personalities and interactions. ✅Convenient location in a quiet area: Situated in a peaceful residential neighbourhood, the cafe provides a serene escape from the busy city.

❌Limited menu options: The food and drink selection may not be as extensive as some other cafes, which could be a drawback for some visitors. ❌Limited operating hours: The cafe’s hours may not be convenient for everyone, as it closes relatively early in the evening.

Indicat Cat Café

Address: 163 ถนน บรมราชชนนี Bang Bumru, Bang Phlat, Bangkok 10700, Thailand

Opening Hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 11 AM to 7:30 PM; Closed on Mondays

Price range: Typically ranges between 70–150THB per person

Google review rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars (222 reviews)

Quote from Google review:

JVM “Indicat Cat Café is just wonderful! You’re greeted by the wonderful host and her staff. The food is very tasty, it’s decorated in such a cute way with a bunch of professional pictures of the cats, cat magazines and fish tanks with cat statues in them! Haha. After fueling our appetite with the delicious food we received from the host, it’s time to head upstairs and be greeted by all the cats! They are all so cute and fluffy! The cats get taken care of really well, they’re well fed and loved. It’s a great place to visit if you’re a cat person!”

Indicat Cat Café is a charming cat cafe located in Bangkok, Thailand, that offers a unique blend of feline companionship and delicious food. This loft-style cafe is part coffee shop and part pet hotel, providing a cozy environment for cat lovers to relax and enjoy the company of friendly cats. Indicat Cat Café stands out for its high standards of hygiene and its welcoming atmosphere, making it a perfect spot for visitors looking to unwind with adorable felines.

Pros Cons ✅Clean and well-maintained: The cafe is kept tidy, ensuring a pleasant experience for both guests and the cats. ✅Cosy and inviting atmosphere: The cafe’s warm decor and comfortable seating create a relaxing environment for visitors to enjoy. ✅Friendly and attentive staff: The staff members are welcoming and knowledgeable, enhancing the overall experience for visitors.

❌Limited space for large groups: The cafe’s size may not accommodate larger groups comfortably, which could affect the experience.

❌Limited operating hours: The cafe’s hours may not be convenient for everyone, as it closes relatively early in the evening.

Mohu Mohu Café

Address: 105, 5 Naret Rd, Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 12 PM – 8 PM; Closed on Tuesdays

Price range: Typically ranges between 200–300THB per person

Google review rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars (489 reviews)

Quote from Google review:

Yong-Qi Cong “Very nice cat cafe with good selection of snacks and drinks. The place is clean and well-organized. The owner seems to really cares about the wellbeing of the cats. All the cats are super cute and well-behaved. Perfect place to visit for cat lovers. Get the treats and they’ll come to you!”

Mohu Mohu Café is a delightful cat cafe located in Bangkok features a multi-level layout, with the first floor dedicated to ordering and receiving a briefing on the cafe’s rules. The second floor serves as the dining area, while the third floor is where guests can interact with the cats. The decor includes shelves filled with cat-related books and magazines, creating a cosy and inviting atmosphere. The menu includes a variety of drinks, snacks, and light meals with Japanese flavours, such as pizza, sandwiches, and homemade ice cream.

Pros Cons ✅Cat-friendly environment: The layout is designed to ensure the comfort of both guests and cats, allowing for enjoyable interactions. ✅Cosy and inviting atmosphere: The cafe’s warm decor and comfortable seating create a relaxing environment for visitors to enjoy. ✅Friendly and attentive staff: The staff members are welcoming and knowledgeable, enhancing the overall experience for visitors.

❌No children under 10 allowed: This restriction may limit family visits, as younger children cannot enter the cafe. ❌Reservations required on weekends: The need for reservations during busy times can be inconvenient for spontaneous visits.



Each cafe presents a unique atmosphere and menu, ensuring a memorable experience for every visitor. Whether you’re a local or a tourist, these charming spots provide a perfect escape from the city’s hustle. Don’t forget to book ahead and follow each cafe’s guidelines to make the most of your visit. Happy cafe hopping.