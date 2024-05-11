Thai policeman accused of brutally abusing cat in Phuket

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

A Russian couple holidaying in Phuket were left reeling in horror after witnessing a Thai policeman abusing a cat, captured in shocking video footage.

The couple, Stanislav and Gromova, recounted the gruesome scene that unfolded in the Chalong subdistrict of Phuket, where a Thai man, suspected to be a policeman, subjected a defenceless cat to a vicious assault, leading to its untimely demise.

The Soi Dog Foundation, upon learning of the distressing event, vowed to take swift action, with plans to file a formal complaint with the authorities. The cat, named Auan and registered with the foundation, had been a cherished member of its owner, La-ongdao’s, household for five years.

Eyewitnesses described the chilling sequence of events that transpired on Wednesday, May 8, as the perpetrator callously hurled the cat to the ground before callously allowing a pack of dogs to maul it. Despite efforts to retrieve the cat’s remains, the owner was met with callous indifference, further exacerbating the anguish of the situation, reported KhaoSod English.

In the wake of this appalling act, the community rallied in condemnation, demanding justice for Auan and accountability for the perpetrator’s heinous actions.

In related news, as temperatures in Lampang soared beyond 40 degrees Celsius, the plight of over 400 stray dogs at Wat Weluwanaram has become a serious concern. The intense heatwave, persisting for nearly a month has prompted the temple’s abbot to take immediate action to alleviate the dogs’ suffering.

Vichai Akkadecho, the abbot of Wat Weluwanaram, located at 389 Moo 8, Lampang-Denchai Road, Mae Tha District, Lampang province, has hired workers to care for these dogs.

In other news, a South Korean man, identified only as being in his twenties, has been handed a 14-month prison sentence for slaughtering 76 cats. This harrowing revelation emerged from the recent verdict delivered by the Changwon District Court, which condemned the perpetrator for violating South Korea’s stringent animal protection laws.