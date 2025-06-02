Algerians gang arrested for theft at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Luxury theft ring busted as police crackdown on tourist-targeting crime spree

Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 2, 2025
Luxury theft ring busted as police crackdown on tourist-targeting crime spree
A gang known as the Algerians was apprehended at Suvarnabhumi Airport, accused of pickpocketing tourists and using stolen credit cards to purchase luxury goods. The suspects were reportedly targeting crowded locations like train stations and airports.

The suspects, identified as 59 year old Kej Omer and 58 year old Hammouda Ahmad, both of Algerian nationality, were arrested under warrants issued by the Samut Prakan Provincial Court on May 31.

They face charges of theft at an airport and misuse of electronic cards likely to cause damage to others, with the stolen assets amounting to approximately 40,000 baht (US$1,215). A significant number of luxury brand items were also seized.

The investigation began following a report via the Thailand Tourist Police Application from Yang Tengxian, a Chinese tourist, who had been pickpocketed near Gate 4 of the airport’s first floor. As Yang waited for his ride, he noticed people following him and standing close by.

Later, he realised his bag had been opened and valuables were missing. Airport security and the tourist police reviewed CCTV footage, revealing two foreign men had followed Yang from the airport link train to the taxi stand at Gate 4.

While Yang looked for his vehicle, one suspect distracted him while the other rifled through his bag. After stealing the valuables, the suspects left the area.

Algerian gang

Further investigations unveiled that the perpetrators were part of an Algerian gang, with each member assigned specific roles. They typically operated in busy areas, such as airport train stations.

The duo would identify a target, follow them, and, at an opportune moment, pickpocket their victim. After obtaining the valuables, they would use stolen credit cards to purchase expensive luxury items from various department stores.

Evidence led investigators to the suspects’ residence in the Ramkhamhaeng area, where they were arrested. Clothing worn during the crime and additional luxury items were seized. The suspects were charged and handed over to Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Yang Tengxian has since returned to China, but the tourist police have kept in touch with him via the WeChat application. They informed him about the arrests and the recovery of some of his belongings. Yang expressed gratitude for the police’s efforts and assured he would return to Thailand to retrieve his possessions personally.

In light of this incident, Police Lieutenant General Sak Siri Pueka-am, head of the Tourist Police, has instructed officers to heighten vigilance and urges both Thai and foreign tourists to be cautious and secure their belongings while travelling. Tourists facing issues can report through the Thailand Tourist Police Application or contact the tourist police hotline at 1155, reported KhaoSod.

