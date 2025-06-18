Thai woman suffers alleged electric shock at Bangkok mall’s ticket machine

Mall denies electrocution and malfunction, blames static electricity

Thai woman suffers alleged electric shock at Bangkok mall’s ticket machine
Photo via Channel 7

A Thai woman took to Facebook to share her experience of an unexpected electric shock from a car park ticket machine at a shopping mall in Bangkok’s Bang Na area.

The victim shared on her Facebook post that the incident occurred on June 10. In her post, the woman wrote…

“I was electrocuted by a car park ticket machine at the entrance of a well-known mall. I had to go in and out of the hospital several times after the incident. I later discovered I wasn’t the first victim. My friend even saw smoke coming from the machine previously.”

She explained that the shock occurred at around 10am when she parked in front of the machine and waved her hand in front of the sensor to collect a ticket. Although she had not yet touched the device, she suddenly received an electric shock.

She felt numbness in her arm, which gradually spread to her head and leg. The machine issued the ticket as normal, but the barrier gate failed to rise. Afraid to press the SOS button, she repeatedly honked her horn to alert nearby staff.

A shopping mall employee eventually opened the barrier but ignored her complaint about the electrocution. Despite her injury, she was forced to drive into the car park and seek assistance at the customer service counter on her own.

Hand and arm injured due to mulfuntion ticket machine
Photo via Channel 7

The woman added that she fainted at work the following day and suffered a severe headache. The mall had yet to contact her regarding any responsibility or compensation.

Related Articles

The mall in question was later identified as Central Bangna, which issued a public apology on its official Facebook page on Monday, June 16. The statement said the mall was investigating the device and would provide updates to shoppers.

Thai woman says suffer electric shock at Bangkok mall
Photo via Channel 7

Yesterday, June 17, the mall confirmed that its engineering team had found no short circuits or operational issues with the ticket machine. The incident was believed to have been caused by static electricity.

Nevertheless, the mall pledged to enhance safety measures, including installing anti-static devices and conducting regular inspections of the machines. These measures would also be extended to other Central branches.

Mall ensures safety after woman's alleged electric shock
Photo via Facebook/ Central Bangna

The victim later updated the public, stating she had been contacted by the mall and learned that similar incidents had occurred previously, particularly among drivers who were barefoot or not wearing shoes.

She added that the mall had promised to follow up on her condition and cover all medical expenses.

Mall denies electric shock
Photo via Facebook/ Central Bangna

