Bangkok
Former Thai actor arrested over Bitcoin scam
A once-popular actor has been charged with convincing foreigners to transfer to him more than 5,500 bitcoins as an investment.
(5,500 Bitcoin are worth around 210,000 baht or US$6,300 each as of today)
Police picked up 27 year old Jiratphisit Jarawitchit today at midday at a shopping mall in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.
The Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for him and six alleged accomplices on July 26. Jiraphisit was being detained at Crime Suppression Division headquarters pending further interrogation.
Police said he and the others got foreign investors to transfer them 5,564 bitcoins to invest in a cryptocurrency called ‘dragon coin’ and buy shares in other firms, including X-Pay Software, NX Chain Inc and DNA 2002.
But the investors did not receive the promised yields and were never invited to attend shareholder meetings. Suspecting they’d been deceived, they filed complaints with the CSD.
SOTRY: The Nation
Bangkok
BMA backs down to allow Khaosan traders, sort of…
by Kornrawee Panyasuppakun
“From around 9pm to 3am, backpackers use Khaosan as “party central”, rather than a shopping fair. Electronic dance beats can be heard blaring from clubs and bars.”
There’s been a back down in the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration yesterday after vendors from Khaosan Road convinced a committee that their stalls, whilst illegal in the past, were a huge attraction and a part of what made Khaosan Road famous.
Visitors and street vendors claim that tourists will desert the area, or even Bangkok, if daytime stalls are not restored. say
The world-famous Bangkok destination attracts hordes of international youth with offers of street food, beer and a chaotic, lively nightlife. Just about everything and anything is available at all times of the day.
However, the municipal authority wants to bring order to the late-night ‘carnivalesque’ atmosphere.
Since August 1, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has strictly enforced the rarely-used Public Cleanliness and Orderliness Act 1992, which forbids daytime street vending. Under the recent sweep, the street stalls have been banned from doing business in front of guesthouses, cars, cafes and shops during the day.
City Hall’s plan only allows the previous daytime vendors to hawk their goods and services on the road from 6pm until midnight. The BMA is expected to allow vendors to hawk their wares from 4pm next month onwards.
The plan, however, isn’t popular with tourists and shoppers. The authorities are now working to solve this roblem with a public hearing to allow street vendors and store owners to air their views.
Along both sides of the road, carts and stalls are lined up, offering late eaters pad Thai and mango sticky rice. Several smiling hawkers offer “laughing gas” or a crispy fried scorpion. Local and foreign partygoers flock the street daily.
“It’s my first time here in Khaosan. I’d heard that it’s brilliant and fantastic,” said Matthew Bechus, as he and a friend tuck into Thai delicacies at a stall nearby. “Now that the footpaths have been cleared, it’s sad. It’s a big tourist attraction and brings income for people and jobs and everything. I hope it comes back.”
Russel Green, a tourist from South Africa said the new Khaosan was nothing special.
“If they clear out all the stalls, there will no longer be a reason to come to Khaosan,” he said. Green and his friend were “disappointed” while strolling through the area in the afternoon.
“I would say tourists under the age of 30 visiting Thailand only come to Bangkok to visit Khaosan Road. Without Khaosan, they will have no reason to visit Bangkok. They will go straight to Phuket,” he predicted.
Under the new restrictions, Khaosan Road now looks like any other place in Thailand. While most of the 30-million annual visitors are foreign, not all choose to stay in the area’s hostels, guesthouses and hotels.
Rujira Raokhekit, a Thai who came with her boyfriend, said: “I have been here many times at night for parties. I don’t usually come to Khaosan during the day, but I think today it is quieter than before.”
The peak selling hours for vendors and stall owners used to be from 2pm to 5.30pm, vendors said. After 8pm, people usually come for food, music and beer.
When daytime trading was banned, Bangkok officials allowed them to set up stalls from 6pm, which vendors say will only give them three hours to sell their goods.
“After that, the music is too loud and the crowd is not in the mood for shopping,” said Sukwasa Kurattana-sinchai, who has been selling T-shirts on Khaosan since the Tom Yum Kung crisis hit Thailand in 1997.
“Most of our customers are backpackers who came to stay in budget guesthouses. They often travel light and come here specifically to buy comfy cotton pants and sleeveless T-shirts to wear for their whole trip,” Sukwasa said, as she waved at a group of backpackers.
She said that from about 8am until late afternoon, Chinese tourists would normally drop by Khaosan after visiting the Grand Palace and enjoy an hour-long shopping spree. Most foreign tourists visit Khaosan in the morning for souvenirs before their flights home in the afternoon.
Most vendors believe that clearing out the stalls is a bad move.
“The prices in shops are usually high, which is probably why the stalls are banned in the afternoon,” said another vendor as he waited to set up his bag stall at 6pm. “Now you see most tourists walking without any shopping bags.”
If the ban continues, tourists will not bother to visit Khaosan, he said. “They won’t even stay close to Khaosan. Why should they? There is nothing to buy during the day. They could book a hotel in Pratunam or Bo Bae [two famous shopping districts a half-hour ride from Khaosan] and take a tuk-tuk to Khaosan for the nightlife,” he said.
Bangkok deputy governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul said after a meeting with related agencies on Friday that to help solve the problem, the BMA will draft a regulation allowing Khaosan vendors to trade from 4pm until midnight.
The regulation will includes pavement trading in nearby streets of Banglamphu such as Rambutri, Chakrabongse, Krai Sri, Sip Sam Hang and Tani.
Over the next 10 days, Phra Nakhon district will collect opinions from street vendors and building owners. “All vendors must register with Commerce Ministry. We will make it legal and transparent,” he said.
“We are trying to find the middle ground for everyone. The street vendors can’t have everything. They can’t expect to use the footpaths all day.”
He added that the vendors must not block the footpaths and stalls can be no bigger than 1.5 square metres.
“We will also ensure that there is one stall per vendor,” Sakoltee said in response to claims by Bangkok officials that some vendors owned as many as seven stalls.
Yada Pornoetrumpa, president of Khaosan Road Street Vendors Association, said: “The officials don’t understand the situation of Khaosan. Many vendors trade in the daytime.
“Ideally, I want Khaosan Road to open 24 hours. They think vendors are greedy. But actually, stalls could help look after the street’s hygiene.”
STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
TECNO hit the smartphone sweet spot
PRESS RELEASE
Leading Chinese smartphone brand, TECNO Mobile, is experiencing exponential growth in Thailand on the back of success with its Camon CM and SPARK CM models which have proven a big hit with Millennials due in large part to their mid-market price point and use of the latest state-of-the-art technologies.
“The Camon CM and SPARK CM are the first two models we have introduced to Thailand and the feedback has so far been exceptional. Our strategy is to listen to our customers and their feedback, while at the same time learn more about buyers’ needs so we can better understand the market moving forward,” said David Chan, Country Manager of TECNO Thailand.
Common with both the Camon CM and SPARK CM is their superior specification. At the heart of all TECNO Mobile smartphones is innovation whereby using the latest technologies is standard and tailor-making models to local market needs is the norm. These are the building blocks to the brand’s success and are touch points that have resonated with Gen X and Gen Y buyers in Thailand.
“In addition to using the latest technology and offering best-in-class at a competitive pricing point, the Camon CM and SPARK CM models are tailored to the Thai market so that each has unique features found only on these models in Thailand. We will be launching a new model here later this year and it will target a different market segment,” added Chan.
Rapid expansion since market entry has seen TECNO Mobile build a nationwide distribution network and after-sales service that supports customers throughout Thailand. The Camon CM and SPARK CM are available at multi-brand stores throughout the country and can also be purchased on leading Thai e-commerce platforms such as Lazada, Shoppee and JD Central.
With 13MP front and rear cameras, a 5.7 inch HD screen with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio, the 4G LTE Camon CM has become the smartphone of choice for selfie-lovers. Using HiOS based on Android™ 7.0 out-of-the-box and with a fingerprint sensor, a 1.3 GHz Quad Core powers the 3GB RAM handset and 32GB allows for plenty of storage. The Camon CM is available in Thailand in three colours – City Blue, Midnight Black and Champagne Gold – and retails at 4,990 baht.
The SPARK CM is a 4G LTE smartphone and a high specification all-rounder. Popular for its exceptional photo capabilities which includes a 13MP rear camera with quad flash and an 8MP front camera with mix flash, the SPARK CM, with its Fingerprint Quick Snap, is favoured by people who wish to capture the moment by photo or video. The 5.7 inch HD screen has a 1440 x 720 pixel resolution with 18:9 aspect ratio to maximise visual appeal while the 1.25GHz Quad Core processor powers the 2GB RAM handset with 16GB of storage. It runs on HiOS based on Android™ 7.0 and is available in Thailand in two colours – Midnight Black and Champagne Gold – and retails at 4,090 baht.
Part of TRANSSION HOLIDINGS, TECNO Mobile is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 40 countries globally.
TECNO Mobile is dedicated to transforming state-of-the-art technologies for emerging markets and providing tailor-made localized products under the philosophy of “Think Globally, Act Locally”.
Bangkok
Online romance scam gang busted
Nigerian nationals are again being rounded up in a concerted effort to get rid of some of the Nigerian-based scams operating inside Thailand.
In the latest sting, 8 Nigerians and 6 Thai suspects have been arrested for alleged collusion in an online romance scam, swindling nearly 2 million baht from Thai women in Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Phitsanulok, Chon Buri and Bangkok.
Deputy Tourist Police chief Maj-General Surachate Hakpan says that the investigation began after complaints from victims – each of whom wired between 300,000 and 500,000 baht to the gang. He says that the Thai suspects, including at least four Thai women, aided the gang by opening bank accounts and withdrawing cash for the foreign suspects.
Despite the Thai suspects’ claims of innocence, Maj-Gen Surachate says they would face a charge of public fraud and abetting trans-national crimes, which is punishable with up to 10 years imprisonment.
In an unrelated case, Surachate said that police were investigating loan sharks that preyed on some 100,000 villagers in Thailand’s North-east. By the end of this month, police should be able to return some 2,000 rai of farmland back to farmers that had been seized by loan sharks, he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Beachgoers banned from swimming at Phuket beaches until crocodile is caught
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Gotcha! Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
What a difference an airport could make
Phuket crocodile discovered on Kata Noi Beach
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Find your dream property in Thailand
Kathu Street Festival, preserving culture and tradition
Kathu Culture Street Festival until Sunday night
Rawai Mayor confirms 3 metre crocodile off Nai Harn beach
Pattaya’s reinvention successful – “TAT strongly opposes any form of sex tourism”
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
Buying off plan? A few things to consider.
Chiang Rai venue chosen to move the buildings for judges on Doi Suthep
Monsanto says RoundUp is safe. A Californian jury disagreed with them.
Big surf and high tides pound Phuket’s west coast beaches
Indonesia all set for the Asian Games
Thaiger Radio News – Sunday
Buying property in Thailand – the basics
Damage toll continues to rise on Lombok
More delays for next February’s election?
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Phuket’s bank robber surrenders to police
Goodbye e-commerce, hello ‘new retail’
Twinpalms hotels & resorts celebrate their 14th anniversary
“Phuket, a little piece of paradise” – US News & World Report
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 18, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 15, 2018
Trending
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
-
Thai Life5 hours ago
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
-
Regional6 days ago
British tourist freaks out after being told she’d overstayed her visa by 160 days
-
Chiang Mai4 days ago
Warning out for Samui ferry as waves reach 3 metres in Gulf of Thailand
-
Phuket5 days ago
“No mafia in Patong” – Patong businessman
-
National3 days ago
23% of expats get by on less than 45,000 baht per month – Thaivisa survey
-
Phuket1 day ago
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
-
People4 days ago
Kata Rocks welcomes its new General Manager
You must be logged in to post a comment Login