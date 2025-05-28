Bitcoin hit! Crypto king eyes US$130k in grown-up glow-up

Digital gold rush heats up as institutions pile in and nations back the blockchain

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott11 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
2,018 2 minutes read
Bitcoin hit! Crypto king eyes US0k in grown-up glow-up
Picture courtesy of Global Finance Magazine

Bitcoin is not just for the tech bros and crypto cowboys anymore, it’s all grown up, flashing serious financial muscle as analysts tip it to smash through the US$130,000 barrier by year’s end.

Following a high of US$111,000 last Thursday, financial analysts now peg bitcoin’s next major resistance at US$130,000, as the world’s top digital currency shakes off its wild-child reputation to become a heavyweight in the global economy.

A fresh report by Bitkub Exchange credits the leap to booming institutional investments, sovereign buy-ins and shifting macroeconomic winds. With a staggering US$19 billion net inflow in April, the crypto giant is increasingly viewed as a pillar of modern finance, not just a punt for speculators.

Since nosediving to US$75,000 on 7 April, a drop triggered by Donald Trump’s tariff bombshell that spooked global markets, Bitcoin has bounced back 47%, now sitting near US$100,000, up 17.5% year-to-date.

Related Articles

Merkle Capital, a digital asset adviser regulated by Thailand’s SEC, said: “Bitcoin has undergone significant transformation over the past quarter, evolving from a volatile speculative asset to a more stable store of value with increasing importance in the global economic system.”

Bitcoin has shrugged off its past volatility, with its link to traditional safe-haven assets like gold and the S&P 500 now fading. According to Merkle, its reaction to recent US tax changes revealed a new level of independence, bolstering its status as a digital store of value.

Bitcoin hit! Crypto king eyes US$130k in grown-up glow-up | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

With global inflationary pressure still squeezing economies, Bitcoin’s built-in scarcity, decentralisation and transparency are proving to be powerful draws for deep-pocketed investors. Spot Bitcoin ETFs, especially BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, now managing US$51 billion, have seen 16 straight days of inflows, underlining institutional appetite.

It’s not just Wall Street getting in on the act. New Hampshire has passed a bill allowing up to 5% of public fund reserves to be parked in Bitcoin, while Arizona and Texas are weighing similar moves. VanEck and Strive Asset Management have even rolled out BitBonds, sovereign debt tied to Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, MicroStrategy continues to lead the corporate charge with over 555,000 coins, worth more than US$57 billion, while firms like TwentyOne Capital chase long-term strategies with targets of 42,000 coins.

The broader crypto world is also booming. Asset tokenisation is projected to hit US$2 trillion by 2028, and stablecoins are laying the groundwork for digital finance infrastructure. BlackRock’s tokenisation of US treasury bonds signals a pivot towards blockchain-based capital markets.

Despite risks like US-China tensions and fears of stagflation, Merkle says rate cuts and pro-growth tax plans expected in the second half of 2025 could drive further flows into crypto and other risk assets.

“Bitcoin is entering its ‘adulthood phase’ in the financial world. Supported by institutional flows, policy alignment, and technological maturity, Bitcoin is well positioned to reach a new all-time high this year.”

On Thailand’s Bitkub Exchange, Bitcoin traded at 3.6 million baht on 22 May, up 3.22% in 24 hours, with highs of 3.62 million baht.

Even as US equity markets wobbled following a weak 20-year treasury bond auction, Bitcoin ETFs clocked US$3.6 billion in inflows in May, fuelling a rally that could soon see the crypto king reclaim its crown.

Latest Thailand News
Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions Thailand News

Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions

4 hours ago
British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare Phuket News

British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare

4 hours ago
Phayao’s Thao Wessuwan statue draws lottery hopefuls Thailand News

Phayao’s Thao Wessuwan statue draws lottery hopefuls

4 hours ago
Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer Thailand News

Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer

5 hours ago
Sattahip woman dragged on road in brazen bag snatch (video) Pattaya News

Sattahip woman dragged on road in brazen bag snatch (video)

5 hours ago
Double numbers dominate June 1 lottery history Thailand News

Double numbers dominate June 1 lottery history

5 hours ago
Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam Pattaya News

Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam

5 hours ago
High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop Thailand News

High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop

5 hours ago
Where are the tourists going to in Thailand? Thailand Travel

Where are the tourists going to in Thailand?

5 hours ago
Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide Pattaya News

Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide

6 hours ago
Old Thai father becomes homeless after being kicked out by son Thailand News

Old Thai father becomes homeless after being kicked out by son

6 hours ago
Phuket boosts tourism with 7 new developments Phuket News

Phuket boosts tourism with 7 new developments

6 hours ago
ATM hacker’s &#8216;jackpot&#8217; sting fizzles as Bulgarian suspect nabbed Thailand News

ATM hacker’s ‘jackpot’ sting fizzles as Bulgarian suspect nabbed

6 hours ago
Bangkok ride-hail row erupts over forced toll fee (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok ride-hail row erupts over forced toll fee (video)

7 hours ago
Mud and done it! Phuket villa project sinks after landslide scandal Phuket News

Mud and done it! Phuket villa project sinks after landslide scandal

7 hours ago
Human skull discovery near Chachoengsao sparks police probe (video) Thailand News

Human skull discovery near Chachoengsao sparks police probe (video)

7 hours ago
Retired police officer rapes Cambodian girl under wife&#8217;s complicity Thailand News

Retired police officer rapes Cambodian girl under wife’s complicity

7 hours ago
Trans and out: British transwoman fleeing UK ‘hate’ for Thailand Thailand News

Trans and out: British transwoman fleeing UK ‘hate’ for Thailand

7 hours ago
New regulation updates fees for Thai historical sites and museums Thailand News

New regulation updates fees for Thai historical sites and museums

8 hours ago
Borderline madness as Thai and Cambodian troops trade fire Thailand News

Borderline madness as Thai and Cambodian troops trade fire

8 hours ago
2 meth dealers arrested in police bust in Phuket Phuket News

2 meth dealers arrested in police bust in Phuket

8 hours ago
Thai woman&#8217;s depression cure bid ends in father&#8217;s sexual assault Thailand News

Thai woman’s depression cure bid ends in father’s sexual assault

8 hours ago
British holidaymaker dies after snorting killer cocktail in Bangkok Bangkok News

British holidaymaker dies after snorting killer cocktail in Bangkok

9 hours ago
Si Racha arson attempt foiled after drug-fuelled attack Pattaya News

Si Racha arson attempt foiled after drug-fuelled attack

9 hours ago
Thai Defence Ministry appoints first ever female spokesperson Bangkok News

Thai Defence Ministry appoints first ever female spokesperson

10 hours ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott11 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
2,018 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Crypto raids in Cherng Talay linked to drug trafficking and scams

Crypto raids in Cherng Talay linked to drug trafficking and scams

Friday, April 25, 2025
Crypto for Thai condos: A new approach for foreign buyers

Crypto for Thai condos: A new approach for foreign buyers

Thursday, April 24, 2025
Baht to the future! Kucoin crashes into Thailand’s crypto scene

Baht to the future! Kucoin crashes into Thailand’s crypto scene

Thursday, April 24, 2025
Q2 2025: Through the looking glass

Q2 2025: Through the looking glass

Wednesday, April 9, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x