Trump card: Bitcoin booms as Donnie deals in digital dollars

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott21 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
160 2 minutes read
Trump card: Bitcoin booms as Donnie deals in digital dollars
Picture courtesy of Morning Star

Bitcoin nosedived back into the spotlight with a jaw-dropping surge of over 20% yesterday, accompanied by a thrilling rally in various cryptocurrencies.

The electrifying leap followed US President Donald Trump’s bombshell announcement about a proposed strategic US reserve replete with an enticing collection of digital tokens.

In a candid post on Truth Social, Trump unveiled his plan for a January executive order on digital assets, which would shape a new reserve stacked with currencies like bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

This was the inaugural public mention of these particular tokens, and he declared bitcoin and Ether would take the starring role in this digital ensemble.

Related Articles

Sparked by Trump’s Sunday, March 2 revelation, bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies worldwide, dramatically rebounded from its November lows. The bounce reversed the mid-January slump triggered by unmet regulatory promises.

Trading at a robust US$91,605, bitcoin dramatically bounced back from a pale US$78,273 on Friday. Not to be outdone, Ether rocketed 20% from its Friday dip to US$2,351, even factoring in a 7% slide from Sunday’s close.

Trump card: Bitcoin booms as Donnie deals in digital dollars | News by Thaiger
Picture of Donald Trump courtesy of the European Council

XRP and Solana weren’t left behind, each shooting up around 30% from Friday’s depths, while Cardano went on a meteoric 60% ascent from the previous week’s lows.

Market analyst Matt Simpson from City Index remarked that Trump’s revelation was the much-needed shot in the arm crypto aficionados had longed for, hinting at fresh peaks unless another selling wave dampened spirits.

Pepperstone’s research chief, Chris Weston, sees room for this rally to gallop on into the imminent White House Crypto Summit, hosted by none other than Trump himself on Friday. However, he warned of potential hiccups, as bearish market currents elsewhere could cast a shadow over the exuberance.

Bitcoin’s bumpy road saw a painful 17% tumble in February, the steepest monthly fall since June 2022, wiping away more than a third of its glorious peak value at US$105,000 in early January.

The euphoria post-Trump’s November election was fuelled by hopes his crypto-friendly mindset might bolster a strategic bitcoin fund and undo the previous administration’s regulatory chains.

XTB’s research director, Kathleen Brooks, couldn’t resist highlighting the twist of fate: a currency crafted for independence suddenly tethered to US political manoeuvring.

US taxpayers

Brooks pegged the US$100,000 target as an “obvious milestone” for bitcoin. Despite Trump’s instalment of pro-crypto officials, concrete policies remained elusive for eager investors.

Tony Sycamore, an IG market analyst, acknowledged that while Trump’s declaration catapulted prices, it also unwrapped fresh worries.

The question mark looms large: will US taxpayers foot the bill for this crypto reserve, or will it be a matter of shifting seized cryptocurrencies around?

Sycamore cautioned that the latter would deflate the bullish buzz, signalling a mere transfer of crypto-coins rather than a fresh influx into the market.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand cracks down on call centre scams, cuts losses by 20% Thailand News

Thailand cracks down on call centre scams, cuts losses by 20%

14 hours ago
Fast and furious: Bangkok tuk tuk race ends in crash, 3 injured Bangkok News

Fast and furious: Bangkok tuk tuk race ends in crash, 3 injured

14 hours ago
2 Foreign men give Pattaya monks a lift and get blessings in return Pattaya News

2 Foreign men give Pattaya monks a lift and get blessings in return

14 hours ago
Bomb found in Lopburi temple prompts swift police action (video) Thailand News

Bomb found in Lopburi temple prompts swift police action (video)

14 hours ago
Thailand forms task force to combat border crime Thailand News

Thailand forms task force to combat border crime

14 hours ago
Google Maps reveals Thailand’s most popular tourist spots Thailand News

Google Maps reveals Thailand’s most popular tourist spots

14 hours ago
Bangkok condo illegally rented daily, reveals weak law enforcement Bangkok News

Bangkok condo illegally rented daily, reveals weak law enforcement

14 hours ago
Motorcycle clash in Phuket ends in fatal knife fight Phuket News

Motorcycle clash in Phuket ends in fatal knife fight

14 hours ago
Thai exporters urge government to speed up US trade talks Business News

Thai exporters urge government to speed up US trade talks

15 hours ago
Thai hotels fear Songkran impact from Uyghur controversy Thailand News

Thai hotels fear Songkran impact from Uyghur controversy

15 hours ago
Thailand &#038; China strengthen ties, celebrate 50 years of diplomacy Thailand News

Thailand & China strengthen ties, celebrate 50 years of diplomacy

15 hours ago
Phuket Heroines Festival to feature epic historical drama Phuket News

Phuket Heroines Festival to feature epic historical drama

15 hours ago
Seeing red: Thai motorists take legal aim at Mazda menace (video) Thailand News

Seeing red: Thai motorists take legal aim at Mazda menace (video)

15 hours ago
Pattaya Squid Fair draws massive crowds to Jomtien Beach Pattaya News

Pattaya Squid Fair draws massive crowds to Jomtien Beach

15 hours ago
Kayaking to Buddha: A personal journey in Koh Kaew Phuket Travel

Kayaking to Buddha: A personal journey in Koh Kaew

15 hours ago
Phuket loan sharks busted for 50% interest rate scam Phuket News

Phuket loan sharks busted for 50% interest rate scam

15 hours ago
Police seize 5 million meth pills after Kamphaeng Phet chase Crime News

Police seize 5 million meth pills after Kamphaeng Phet chase

16 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on shady grabs and sinking streets Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on shady grabs and sinking streets

16 hours ago
Brothers caught with over 1 kilo of meth in Samut Prakan raid Crime News

Brothers caught with over 1 kilo of meth in Samut Prakan raid

16 hours ago
Phuket kindergarten teacher cleared in child injury case Phuket News

Phuket kindergarten teacher cleared in child injury case

16 hours ago
Search continues for missing student in Nan River Thailand News

Search continues for missing student in Nan River

16 hours ago
DSI seeks arrest for major general in trafficking case Thailand News

DSI seeks arrest for major general in trafficking case

16 hours ago
Thai woman accuses ex-husband of embezzling her business Thailand News

Thai woman accuses ex-husband of embezzling her business

16 hours ago
Police bust major online gambling ring in Phitsanulok Crime News

Police bust major online gambling ring in Phitsanulok

17 hours ago
Phuket locals demand action against foreign beggars targeting tourists Phuket News

Phuket locals demand action against foreign beggars targeting tourists

17 hours ago
Business NewsFinanceThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott21 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
160 2 minutes read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

2 Foreign men give Pattaya monks a lift and get blessings in return

2 Foreign men give Pattaya monks a lift and get blessings in return

14 hours ago
Bomb found in Lopburi temple prompts swift police action (video)

Bomb found in Lopburi temple prompts swift police action (video)

14 hours ago
Thailand forms task force to combat border crime

Thailand forms task force to combat border crime

14 hours ago
Google Maps reveals Thailand’s most popular tourist spots

Google Maps reveals Thailand’s most popular tourist spots

14 hours ago