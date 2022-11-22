Chinese woman stabs fellow Chinese woman 27 times in Bangkok, Thailand

A Chinese woman stabbed a fellow Chinese woman to death in the bathroom at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, this afternoon.

Text messages reveal that the perpetrator had accused the deceased of “messing with” her “man” prior to stabbing her 27 times.

At 1pm, officers from Thong Song Hung Police Station were informed that a Chinese woman was stabbed to death at Urban Square Shopping Centre on Soi Prachachuen 12 in Lak Si district.

Police found the body of 34 year old Xiong Ziyi lying on her side in the women’s bathroom with 27 wounds on her body. The bathroom was a bloodbath.

Near Xiong’s body lay a bloody 15 centimetre fruit peeling knife.

The perpetrator, 36 year old Tang Jun, was waiting to surrender to the police.

Police arrested Tang and took her to Bangkok‘s Thung Song Hong Police Station immediately.

An eyewitness, 55 year old Malun Kaenkaew, said she the Chinese women eating together in the mall. Both women walked toward the bathroom when an argument broke out, said Malun.

Malun saw Tang pull out the knife – which was her own and not from the restaurant – and stab Xiong once in the stomach before dragging her into the bathroom. Malun said she was so shocked that she couldn’t move but as soon as she came to her senses she rushed to call the security guard over.

The 28 year old security guard, Phatrawut Sangthawee, said that Tang was still stabbing Xiong when he entered the bathroom. He pulled them apart and confiscated the knife, but Xiong was already dead.

Phatrawut said he detained Tang until the police arrived because he was scared she would try to escape.

An acquaintance of the perpetrator told reporters he is in a WeChat group chat with Chinese people who do business in Thailand, of which both Tang and Xiong are members. He said he suspects Tang has a mental illness because whenever she has a problem she sends angry messages and pictures to the group chat.

The acquaintance suspects the two women were meeting to clear up a problem because prior to the stabbing, Tang sent a message to the group, presumably aimed at Xiong, that read, “You used to translate for me. Now you’re messing with my man.”