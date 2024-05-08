Kuwait Airways flight descends into chaos as passengers clash

Published: 17:57, 08 May 2024
A routine flight from Thailand to Kuwait turned into a mid-air battleground when a group of Kuwaiti women erupted into a violent altercation, leaving chaos and fear in their wake.

Amidst the turbulence, the situation escalated to the point where even the plane’s security officer fell victim to assault. With safety paramount, the pilot made a crucial decision, rerouting the flight back to Bangkok International Airport to quell the disturbance.

In the aftermath, legal consequences loomed large as the Public Prosecution in Kuwait swiftly took action, detaining the brawlers on charges of committing violent acts aboard the aircraft. But that was just the beginning of their troubles.

Additional charges were levied against two individuals for further exacerbating the chaos by verbally assaulting the aircraft protection officer. As investigations unfold, the defendants face intense interrogations, with two already referred to the General Department of Criminal Evidence for further investigation, reported Gulf News.

In related news, the Canadian passenger who attempted to open the door of a Thai Airways plane on February 7 claimed that he had to escape the aircraft because a criminal gang from Vietnam was after him. The foreign man was clean from drugs, and there was no mention of mental health issues.

The 40 year old Canadian man, Wong Sai Heung, was arrested on February 7 at Chiang Mai International Airport when he attempted to exit the TG121 Chiang Mai-Bangkok Thai Airways flight during takeoff. It was initially reported that the man’s action was motivated by a panic attack.

In other news, an Air Canada flight destined for Bangkok was forced to make an emergency diversion to Hong Kong after a passenger fell ill onboard. The Air Canada Boeing 787, which operates flights between Vancouver and Bangkok, declared an emergency on February 4, prompting its redirection to Hong Kong.

Flight AC65, a routine scheduled service, is typically operated between Vancouver and Bangkok and was conducted by the aircraft registration C-FRSE.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

