Kuwait Airways flight descends into chaos as passengers clash

A routine flight from Thailand to Kuwait turned into a mid-air battleground when a group of Kuwaiti women erupted into a violent altercation, leaving chaos and fear in their wake.

Amidst the turbulence, the situation escalated to the point where even the plane’s security officer fell victim to assault. With safety paramount, the pilot made a crucial decision, rerouting the flight back to Bangkok International Airport to quell the disturbance.

In the aftermath, legal consequences loomed large as the Public Prosecution in Kuwait swiftly took action, detaining the brawlers on charges of committing violent acts aboard the aircraft. But that was just the beginning of their troubles.

Additional charges were levied against two individuals for further exacerbating the chaos by verbally assaulting the aircraft protection officer. As investigations unfold, the defendants face intense interrogations, with two already referred to the General Department of Criminal Evidence for further investigation, reported Gulf News.

