Bangkok police under investigation for beating up restrained drunk in back of truck | The Thaiger

Bangkok

Bangkok police under investigation for beating up restrained drunk in back of truck

Bangkok police under investigation for beating up restrained drunk in back of truck

Seven officers from the Laksong Police Station are currently under investigation following an incident of police brutality in Lat Laksong district of Bangkok.

The incident happened at 2pm on July 7. The man was beaten in public view out the front of the Laksong police station.

The incident was captured by a mobile camera and posted on Facebook.

An initial investigation says that the seven officers were ‘angry’ because the man was drunk and abusive and that they were trying to ‘pacify’ him. They complained that the man was allegedly spitting at them whilst driving back to the station for processing.

สน.หลักสอง จะว่ายังไง เมื่อเห็นคลิปนี้ไม่ต้องพูด หรือ บรรยาย อะไรมากดูกันเอาเองมันเกิดอะไรขึ้น ทำไมต้องทำรุนแรงขนาดนี้แชร์วนไปให้ถึง#สถานีตำรวจนครบาลหลักสอง*****มีพลเมืองดี ไม่ประสงค์ออกนาม (กลัวโดนเก็บ) #แจ้งเหตุการณ์ ตำรวจซ้อม ผู้ต้องหา 4:1 สน.หลักสอง เกิดเหตุ 7/7/62 เวลา ประมาณ 14.00 น. ******

Posted by คลิปข่าวสด on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok.

Bangkok

Farmers resort to household waste water to save their crops in Suphan Buri

July 11, 2019

By

Farmers resort to household waste water to save their crops in Suphan Buri

PHOTO: Thai PBS

Some farmers in Don Jedi district of Suphan Buri, one of Thailand’s “rice bowl” provinces, are turning to using household waste water to irrigate their parched farmland. Suphan Buri is a province immediately north-west of Bangkok.

Desperate to save his 3.2 hectares of rice paddy fields in Village 5, Tambon Don Jedi, rice farmer Narong Wongsuwan told Thai PBS that he decided to redirect water from a ravine, which has been turned into an open drain for household waste water, onto his farmland for the past four days.

Although there is still a small amount of water in the irrigation canals, he said he prefers to save it for consumption.

Narong said he believes the household effluent that he pumps onto his farmland is free from toxic chemicals because there is no factory in his community.

He added that, if he did not pump the waste water for use, other farmers might do the same and the ravine may run dry as well.

It was reported that farmers in Suphan Buri, and those in neighboring Chainat province, have started fighting for water to feed their rice crops because they rely on the same Khlong Makhamthao Uthong as the main source of water for irrigation and consumption.

Farmers located further downstream of Khlong Makhamthao Uthong hare complaining that most of the water is used by farmers living upstream, leaving very little water for them.

Original story: Thai PBS

Farmers resort to household waste water to save their crops in Suphan Buri | News by The Thaiger

Bangkok

Concrete pieces from Ari BTS station in Bangkok fall on road below

July 10, 2019

By

Concrete pieces from Ari BTS station in Bangkok fall on road below

PHOTOS: Isara Ariyachaipanich

Concrete panelling has fallen from the Ari skytrain station. Luckily there was no one injured.

Isara Ariyachaipanich posted photos on his Facebook page showing a huge slab of concrete laying on the road beneath the structure of the Ari BTS station. The concrete fell onto Phayon Yothin Road, near a local bus station.

“It was so good it didn’t hit anyone. Bus driver moved it to the side of the road. If it had hit a car or a motorcycle, there would be a dead person.”

Isara said he has messaged BTS officials through their Facebook page, but the operators have not responded or issued a statement about the incident. Isara posted the photos at about 7am Wednesday. The post has been shared more than 3,600 times and accumulated 2,100 comments.

Concrete pieces from Ari BTS station in Bangkok fall on road below | News by The Thaiger

Bangkok

48 illegal Pakistanis rounded up in Bangkok raid

July 9, 2019

48 illegal Pakistanis rounded up in Bangkok raid

PHOTO: The Nation

Children are among 48 Pakistani nationals rounded up by Bangkok Immigration police this week at an apartment in the Bang Na district. Most had overstayed their visas while several didn’t have any travel documents at all.

The raid in Soi Baring netted 26 passport holders and 14 with no documents plus another eight people who carried cards indicating they had registered to apply for refugee status with the UN refugee agency (UNHCR). Of the 48 migrants, 24 had overstayed their visa, three had illegally entered the country and the remaining 21 were “accompanying persons” according to the police.

Immigration Police Bureau chief Pol Lt-General Sompong Chingdoung told the media some of the overstayers had entered Thailand as early as 2013. Police believe the eight holders of UNHCR cards were not successful in obtaining refugee status.

The Immigration Police Bureau will now contact the Social Development and Human Security Ministry as well as refugee-advocate organisations to help screen the 48 Pakistanis, check for signs of human trafficking and ensure they are placed in a safe environment.

SOURCE: The Nation

