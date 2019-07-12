Nitrous oxide balloons in Khao San Road, no laughing matter | The Thaiger

Nine Thais have been arrested for selling balloons filled with nitrous oxide (laughing gas) to foreign tourists on Khao San Road in Bangkok. Police and officials from the Office of the Food and Drug Administration arrested them late last night (Thursday). A media conference announcing the arrests was held this morning just after midnight.

Police say the children and women’s welfare division of the Metropolitan Bureau had been tipped off about several vendors selling laughing gas in balloons to foreign tourists visiting pubs on Khao San road. The bureau and FDA officials organised a raid on the famous tourist strip and found nine men selling the balloons They were arrested and taken to the police station to face charges of selling a controlled drug without permission.

At the media scrum Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Sukhon Prommayon said the use of nitrous oxide is permitted as an anaesthetic and for dental extractions as it is quick acting and reduces pain. Vehicle manufacturers also use the gas to fill airbags.

But he said the gas is also often sold at various entertainment places to induce euphoria and a state of total relaxation. Side effects include nausea and loss of consciousness.

SOURCE: The Nation