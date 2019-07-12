Nitrous oxide balloons in Khao San Road, no laughing matter | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Nitrous oxide balloons in Khao San Road, no laughing matter
Police say the children and women’s welfare division of the Metropolitan Bureau had been tipped off about several vendors selling laughing gas in balloons to foreign tourists visiting pubs on Khao San road. The bureau and FDA officials organised a raid on the famous tourist strip and found nine men selling the balloons They were arrested and taken to the police station to face charges of selling a controlled drug without permission.
At the media scrum Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Sukhon Prommayon said the use of nitrous oxide is permitted as an anaesthetic and for dental extractions as it is quick acting and reduces pain. Vehicle manufacturers also use the gas to fill airbags.
But he said the gas is also often sold at various entertainment places to induce euphoria and a state of total relaxation. Side effects include nausea and loss of consciousness.
SOURCE: The Nation
VIDEO: Bangkok police under investigation for beating up restrained drunk in back of truck
Seven officers from the Laksong Police Station are currently under investigation following an incident of police brutality in Lat Laksong district of Bangkok.
The incident happened at 2pm on July 7. The man was beaten in public view out the front of the Laksong police station.
The incident was captured by a mobile camera and posted on Facebook.
An initial investigation says that the seven officers were ‘angry’ because the man was drunk and abusive and that they were trying to ‘pacify’ him. They complained that the man was allegedly spitting at them whilst driving back to the station for processing.
สน.หลักสอง จะว่ายังไง เมื่อเห็นคลิปนี้ไม่ต้องพูด หรือ บรรยาย อะไรมากดูกันเอาเองมันเกิดอะไรขึ้น ทำไมต้องทำรุนแรงขนาดนี้แชร์วนไปให้ถึง#สถานีตำรวจนครบาลหลักสอง*****มีพลเมืองดี ไม่ประสงค์ออกนาม (กลัวโดนเก็บ) #แจ้งเหตุการณ์ ตำรวจซ้อม ผู้ต้องหา 4:1 สน.หลักสอง เกิดเหตุ 7/7/62 เวลา ประมาณ 14.00 น. ******
Posted by คลิปข่าวสด on Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Farmers resort to household waste water to save their crops in Suphan Buri
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Some farmers in Don Jedi district of Suphan Buri, one of Thailand’s “rice bowl” provinces, are turning to using household waste water to irrigate their parched farmland. Suphan Buri is a province immediately north-west of Bangkok.
Desperate to save his 3.2 hectares of rice paddy fields in Village 5, Tambon Don Jedi, rice farmer Narong Wongsuwan told Thai PBS that he decided to redirect water from a ravine, which has been turned into an open drain for household waste water, onto his farmland for the past four days.
Although there is still a small amount of water in the irrigation canals, he said he prefers to save it for consumption.
Narong said he believes the household effluent that he pumps onto his farmland is free from toxic chemicals because there is no factory in his community.
He added that, if he did not pump the waste water for use, other farmers might do the same and the ravine may run dry as well.
It was reported that farmers in Suphan Buri, and those in neighboring Chainat province, have started fighting for water to feed their rice crops because they rely on the same Khlong Makhamthao Uthong as the main source of water for irrigation and consumption.
Farmers located further downstream of Khlong Makhamthao Uthong hare complaining that most of the water is used by farmers living upstream, leaving very little water for them.
Original story: Thai PBS
Concrete pieces from Ari BTS station in Bangkok fall on road below
PHOTOS: Isara Ariyachaipanich
Concrete panelling has fallen from the Ari skytrain station. Luckily there was no one injured.
Isara Ariyachaipanich posted photos on his Facebook page showing a huge slab of concrete laying on the road beneath the structure of the Ari BTS station. The concrete fell onto Phayon Yothin Road, near a local bus station.
“It was so good it didn’t hit anyone. Bus driver moved it to the side of the road. If it had hit a car or a motorcycle, there would be a dead person.”
Isara said he has messaged BTS officials through their Facebook page, but the operators have not responded or issued a statement about the incident. Isara posted the photos at about 7am Wednesday. The post has been shared more than 3,600 times and accumulated 2,100 comments.
