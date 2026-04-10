2 Chinese sex creators arrested in Bangkok with drugs, sex toys, and pornography

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 10, 2026, 4:11 PM
67 1 minute read
2 Chinese sex creators arrested in Bangkok with drugs, sex toys, and pornography | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Police News Varieties

Two Chinese sex creators were arrested at a condominium in Bangkok today, April 10, after residents filed complaints about public disturbances. Police seized drugs, pornography and sex toys during the operation.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau raided a unit in Thung Maha Mek subdistrict, Sathon district, following multiple complaints from residents at the property. Residents reported that two Chinese nationals, later identified as 36 year old Li Jun and 29 year old Cai Pengcheng, repeatedly caused disturbances.

Complaints included running naked in shared areas, making loud noises linked to sexual activity, knocking on doors, and behaving disruptively in communal spaces, which caused concern among residents and children.

Complainants said they had previously reported the behaviour to the condominium management, but no effective action was taken. The two men were also accused of acting aggressively towards management staff.

Chinese men arrested in Bangkok condo
Photo via Facebook/ Police News Varieties

During the raid at around 12.30am today, officers found Li lying naked with drugs and related equipment nearby. A search of the room uncovered crystal methamphetamine, ecstasy, sex toys, explicit videos, and equipment used to produce adult content.

Li told police that he and Cai created adult content distributed on platforms including OnlyFans and X, claiming earnings of more than one million baht per month.

Police reviewed their online accounts and found the pair had more than 600,000 followers on X. The content reportedly focused on BDSM and related themes.

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Chinese sex creators arrested after naked chaos in Bangkok condo
Photo via Facebook/ Police News Varieties

According to KhaoSod, Cai appeared disoriented during the arrest and told officers that the drugs belonged to Li. He admitted to exposing himself in shared areas but said the behaviour was not linked to drug use.

Both Chinese sex creators face charges under the Narcotics Control Act, Computer Crime Act, and Immigration Act.

In a similar incident, a Chinese man was arrested in February for damaging a car parked outside a dormitory in Chon Buri. The man, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, had reportedly had a dispute with his girlfriend shortly before acting violently.

Chinese sex creators arrested in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Police News Varieties

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 10, 2026, 4:11 PM
67 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.