Family of 11 under scrutiny for alleged incest and porn production

A Thai woman clashed with the founder of a non-profit organisation in the central province of Phetchabun after her family was accused of incest and pornography production.

The alleged incest and pornography production involving a family of 11 members garnered significant public attention after the news Facebook page, Tan Bao, shared the story on Saturday, May 10. In the post, the page stated…

“A family, better known as the Kham Ngen family, comprising a 34 year old mother, her husband, and nine children, the youngest being 10 years old, created and sold pornography in a secret online group chat.”

The page added further details in the comment section, alleging that four girls from the family recorded a video together, explicitly showing themselves to the camera. The youngest girl, aged 10, was reportedly seen performing oral sex on her father.

The page stated that officials from the Social Development and Human Security Office in Phetchabun visited the family home but were unable to stop their activities. The 34 year old mother reportedly clashed with the officials and threatened to sue them for trespassing.

According to the Facebook page, the family includes the 34 year old mother, the father who works as a park ranger, 21 year old Kham Ngen, 18 year old Sim, 17 year old Tom, 15 year old Fah, 12 year old Tangtai, 11 year old Sailom, 10 year old Tangmo, seven year old Thong Kham, and two year old Thong Kao.

The father reportedly often appeared in the videos in his uniform. All of them allegedly created explicit content, except Sailom, Thong Kham, and Thong Kao. Each family member also produced videos of themselves engaging in sexual activities.

Public opinion was divided. Some stated that it is a private family matter, and they should be allowed to do as they wish as long as it does not cause trouble to others.

The other group of internet users has stated that their behaviour and pornography videos have negative effects on the public, and all young children are considered to be victims of abuse.

The founder of the Be One non-profit organisation, Chalida “Ton Or” Palamart, visited the family home, hoping to rescue the young children and bring the parents to justice.

The family initially denied the accusations, claiming that all of the videos were generated by artificial intelligence (AI). Following persistent questioning, Kham Ngen eventually confessed that she created the pornography videos but maintained that none of the young children were involved.

Chalida confirmed that she and police officers had clear evidence that the children were featured in the explicit videos. This led Kham Ngen to defend actions by citing her bodily autonomy. According to the Facebook page, she allegedly stated…

“Don’t you (Chalida) have a vagina? If you do, you have sex with your husband, so what’s the problem? I have my vagina and I should be able to do anything I want with it. Why do you have to interfere!”

This reportedly angered Chalida, who shouted at Kham Ngen that while she had her rights, those rights must be exercised within the law. Moreover, she should not involve innocent young family members in her illegal activities.

As a result of the visit, the Phetchabun Social Development and Human Security Office accompanied five members of the family under the age of 18 to temporary care at a shelter. They will undergo health checks for any signs of sexual abuse.

Local police officers will investigate the pornography videos and financial transactions of the family before issuing relevant legal charges against them.