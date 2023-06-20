Tik-shock: Baht bus operator gets tough on risqué ride with Chinese viral vixen

Photo via TikTok @huanxi59

A baht bus operator in Chiang Mai has recently implemented stricter measures in response to viral TikTok videos featuring a provocative Chinese woman on one of their buses in the province.

On Friday, June 16, a Chinese woman, under the TikTok handle @huanxi59, posted a video that quickly gained attention. The video showcased her seated on the baht bus floor, gradually removing her shirt until only her bra remained. She then proceeded to lower her pants, exposing her revealing underwear.

Several other videos on her account suggest a focus on explicit content. The Thai location is evident from the Thai registration plate on the vehicle following her car. Additionally, one video displayed her dining at a renowned restaurant in Chiang Mai, dressed provocatively, further confirming the location.

Nattawut Chotthaweepoon, the President of Sahakorn Lanna Company, responsible for operating baht buses in Chiang Mai, informed the media that he had viewed the videos following their rapid circulation on Thai social media.

Nattawut believes that the baht bus driver was unaware of the video being recorded inside the vehicle. However, he expressed uncertainty regarding whether the bus was under his company’s supervision, as there are multiple operators in Chiang Mai. He pledged to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Furthermore, Nattawut expressed concern that the Chinese woman’s actions were tarnishing the image and reputation of Chiang Mai. Therefore, all companies involved will convene meetings to establish measures that can prevent similar incidents in the future.

Producing explicit content at tourist attractions in Thailand is considered both unacceptable and illegal – but it still goes on. In a previous incident, a Thai couple faced legal charges for sharing their sex tapes, which were recorded at a resort in the Wang Nam Khiao district of Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Many other Thai sex content creators were arrested as well. Pornography is illegal in Thailand, and even the popular PornHub site was also banned in Thailand in 2020.