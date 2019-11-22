Severe drought predicted for Thailand and neighbouring countries | The Thaiger

Cambodia
Severe drought predicted for Thailand and neighbouring countries
Experts are warning that over the next two to three months, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam can all expect severe drought conditions which will affect agricultural production. Of the four countries, Thailand and Cambodia are expected to suffer the most, according to the report.
A statement issued by the Mekong River Commission confirmed that water levels in the river had reached their lowest point in 60 years, with levels reaching exceptional lows since June.
The commission is an intergovernmental organisation formed in 1995 to work with the governments of Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam to manage the sustainable development of the Mekong River as a shared water resource.
Speaking on behalf of the commission, Lam Hung Son says the late start and early finish of this year’s monsoon rains has exacerbated conditions.
“The drought is caused by insufficient rainfall during the wet season with a delayed arrival and earlier departure of the monsoon rain and an El Nino event that has created an abnormally high temperature and high evapotranspiration.”
“This year’s prolonged dry weather condition can possibly adversely impact agricultural and crop production. The issue of water shortage for consumption could also come into play as the drought persists.”
Evapotranspiration occurs when water evaporates from soil and sea, or through transpiration from plants, into the atmosphere.
Conditions are expected to worsen from the beginning of next month and into early January, during which most parts of the Mekong basin are not expected to get any rain.
SOURCE: The Nation
Four Cambodian monks to be deported after raising funds around Krabi
Police in Krabi have arrested four monks from Cambodia after complaints from Krabi locals that the monks were attempting to raise funds at different venues as they travelled around the south.
Krabi Police chief Sompong Chingduang confirmed that the four were found to have entered Thailand a week ago without the correct paperwork.
The monks will now be deported back to Cambodia.
SOURCE: The Nation
Mekong nations face severe water shortages
Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam should expect severe to extreme drought until at least January 2020, threatening agricultural production, experts warn. Their main water source, the Mekong River, is at its lowest level in over half a century.
Drought has already caused the Mekong to drop to its lowest level in at least 60 years, with exceptionally low flow in the lower Mekong basin since June, according to the Mekong River Commission.
The commission, established 24 years ago, works directly with the governments of the four countries to jointly manage shared water resources and sustainable development of the Mekong River. The commission says that of the four, Thailand (northern) and Cambodia will be the hardest hit, compared to Laos and Vietnam.
“The drought is being caused by inadequate rainfall during this year’s wet season and late arrival and early departure of the monsoon rains.”
“An El Niño event has created abnormally high temperatures and high evaporation.”
The Commission noted that during the third and fourth weeks of November, the vast majority of the lower Mekong basin is expected to be impacted and the drought condition is forecast to worsen through December and early January, with most parts of the basin having little to no rain.
During a normal year, monsoon rains start in late May and ends in October, but this year they began almost two weeks late and stopped about three weeks earlier than usual.
“This year’s prolonged dry weather could affect crop production. Shortage of drinking water could also become an issue if the drought persists.”
Drought is expected to worsen from December to early January, with most parts of the basin having little to no rain. Many parts of Thailand are also preparing for water shortages, including the southern holiday island of Phuket, where the catchments have received much lower than usual rainfall over the wet season.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Still clearing the krathongs – post Loy Krathong
PHOTO: Krathongs being cleared out of a lake at Saphan Hin in Phuket – Newshawk Phuket
The clean up is still underway in many parts of Thailand following Monday’s Loy Krathong. ‘Favourite’ waterways are still being cleared of the pre-loved Krathong floats. The good news, authorities say there was a lot more natural products used in this years’ krathongs following a wide campaign to encourage Thais to stop using polystyrene and steel pins in their floating, floral masterpieces.
In Chiang Mai, krathongs are still being collected from the Ping River, four days after the end of the festival. In parts of Chiang Mai the festival ran until the end of Tuesday.
The Nakhon Chiang Mai Municipality says volunteers were helping municipal staff remove the left-over krathongs from the river. Krathongs made of recyclable materials were also being separated for use as fertiliser and garden mulch. It’s expected the cleanup will be completed today.
Chiang Mai authorities estimate some 40 tonnes of floated krathongs will be collected this year. But they note that this is a drop from the 70 tonnes collected a few years ago. They believe this is probably because of the ‘One family, one krathong’ promotion the government ran in the weeks before the annual festival.
Meanwhile, over the border, nearly 5 million people flocked to Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh during the three-day Water Festival holiday, according to a report issued by the Ministry of Tourism. The Khmer Times reports that the vast majority were Cambodians sprinkled with 31,446 foreigners.
SOURCES: The Nation | Bangkok Post
