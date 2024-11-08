Thai PM unveils 3Cs strategy to boost Greater Mekong Subregion

Picture courtesy of Government House

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra unveiled a strategic initiative known as the 3Cs, connectivity, competitiveness, and community, to fortify the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS). This announcement was made during the eighth GMS Summit, which took place yesterday, November 7, in Kunming, China, the capital of Yunnan province.

The summit, themed Toward a Better Community Through Innovation-driven Development, presented a vision that resonated with the region’s aspirations.

The Thai premier stated that by harnessing innovation and technology, we can unlock new opportunities for growth and common prosperity while improving the lives of people across the GMS.

The 3Cs strategy is designed to enhance the connectivity, competitiveness, and community spirit among the countries in the region. Connectivity is seen as fundamental to regional integration.

Thailand, leading the charge, has already made significant strides with projects like the Bangkok-Vientiane international train service and the Laem Chabang Port’s third-phase development. Plans are also underway for the construction of Lanna and Andaman airports to further improve regional access.

Competitiveness is the second pillar of the strategy. The summit emphasised the importance of innovation-driven development, with Thailand committing to a digital transformation of its economy and society. The move toward a cashless society is supported by national digital payment systems like PromptPay and cross-border QR code payments.

The third aspect, community, forms the core of the GMS vision. There is a pressing need to enhance collaboration across sectors and expand social safety nets to ensure comprehensive coverage for all individuals. Thailand’s support for the GMS Gender Strategy reflects its commitment to inclusive development, aligning with national policy goals.

Paetongtarn urged her counterparts in the Mekong region to champion equal access to quality education and promote social stability, thereby ensuring the well-being of all citizens in the GMS, reported Bangkok Post.

The summit also saw the participation of leaders from China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam, and the president of the Asian Development Bank.