Thailand braces for heavy rain amid monsoon and storm warnings

The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) warned residents and holidaymakers to brace themselves for heavy rain over the next ten days, highlighting periods of reduced rainfall and times when heavy downpours are expected. A strong monsoon and a tropical storm on the horizon necessitate vigilance and monitoring.

The TMD updated its daily cumulative rainfall forecast (every 24 hours: from 7am to 7am the next day) and wind levels at 925hPa (750 metres) for the next ten days, from today, July 23 to August 1. Analysis was conducted using data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model. Red shading indicates heavy rain, while green indicates light rain.

From July 23 to 27, heavy rain and its distribution will slightly decrease, with some areas still experiencing rain. Specifically, in the monsoon-affected regions of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Chanthaburi, and Trat, heavy rain may persist in certain areas. Caution is advised due to the accumulated rainfall from consecutive days of precipitation. The moderate-strength monsoon remains a significant factor contributing to the rainfall.

Between July 28 and August 1, rainfall will increase again due to the strengthening monsoon and the presence of a low-pressure system over northern Thailand. This will lead to heavy rainfall in the northern and upper northeastern regions, requiring close monitoring. The rainy season necessitates staying updated with weather forecasts from the TMD.

A tropical storm named Gaemi, which has intensified into a typhoon, is currently moving northwestward in the western Pacific Ocean from today till July 26. Simultaneously, another tropical storm called Prapiroon is moving northwestwards in the Gulf of Tonkin, towards northern Vietnam, and is expected to gradually weaken. Despite these developments, neither storm is predicted to directly impact Thailand.

In the upper Andaman Sea, a strong low-pressure system is present, leading to strong winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the South China Sea. Caution is advised in these areas. This information serves as a guideline for weather monitoring and should be supplemented with data from other meteorological observations, as it is subject to change with new input.