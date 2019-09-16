Thai poll favours new airport in Nakhon Pathom, west of Bangkok | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Thai poll favours new airport in Nakhon Pathom, west of Bangkok

Sanook report that most Thais are in favour of building a new airport in Nakhon Pathom, 57 kilometres west of the capital Bangkok. The old Don Mueang airport is to the north of Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi, to the east.
In a Nida Poll 65% of respondents thought the new airport in Nakhon Pathom was a good idea citing benefits to tourism and the wider sharing of revenue and business opportunities to the city’s western regions.
But 18% disagreed, saying that Suvanabhumi and Don Mueang international airports were coping, and that developing the existing airports would be a better idea. 1.7% had no idea whilst 14% didn’t really care.
In the poll that asked 1,273 people over the age of 15 between September 12 & 13m just over 62% said that hadn’t ever been on a plane.
SOURCE: Sanook
Lilly wages war on Thailand’s plastic

PHOTOS” AFP

“Mindsets have started to shift this year with the deaths of several marine mammals whose stomachs were lined with plastic, stirring emotions.”

by Sophie Deviller

Skipping school to glide through a dirty Bangkok ‘klong’ on a paddleboard, Lilly fishes out rubbish in her mission to clean up Thailand, where the average person uses eight plastic bags every single day. Single-use plastic is now on the radar in Thailand and has become a hot topic on social media.

“I am a kid at war,” the bubbly 12 year old says after a painstaking hour-long routine picking up cans, bags and bottles bobbing in the canal.

“I try to stay optimistic but I am also angry. Our world is disappearing.”

Thailand is the sixth largest global contributor to ocean pollution, and plastic is a scourge.

Whether it’s for wrapping up street food, takeaway coffees or for groceries, Thais use 3,000 single use bags per year – 12 times more than someone from the EU.

In June, Lilly won her first victory: she persuaded Central, a major supermarket in Bangkok, to stop giving out plastic bags in its stores once a week.

“I told myself that if the government did not listen to me, it would be necessary to speak directly to those who distribute plastic bags and convince them to stop.”

This month some of the biggest brands, including the operator of the ubiquitous 7-Eleven convenience stores, pledged to stop handing out single-use plastic bags by January next year.

Mindsets have started to shift this year with the deaths of several marine mammals whose stomachs were lined with plastic, stirring emotions.

The demise last month of a baby dugong was mourned on social media, reviving discussion in the government over a proposed ban on most single-use plastics by 2022.

But critics say along with new rules there need to be enforcement mechanisms such as fines.

For now young activists like Lilly can help capture attention.

“You might be able to tune out all of the evidence and advocacy in the world, but it’s very hard to ignore a child when they ask why we’re trashing the planet that they have to live on,” says Kakuko Nagatani-Yoshida, regional coordinator for chemicals, waste and air quality with UN Environment.

‘It’s up to us’

‘Lilly’ is Ralyn Satidtanasarn’s nickname.

The US-Thai youngster started campaigning at the age of eight after a seaside vacation in southern Thailand where she was horrified by a beach covered in rubbish.

“We cleaned up with my parents, but that was not helpful because other waste was thrown out by the sea the next day,” she recalls.

Then came the global movement initiated by 16 year old Greta Thunberg, who has become a key face in the battle against global warming.

Inspired by the young Swede, Lilly did sit-ins in front of the Thai government buildings.

“Greta Thunberg gave me confidence. When adults do not do anything, it’s up to us children to act,” she insists.

Though she often skips class to carry out her activism, she will not be in New York alongside Thunberg for a protest on September 20 just days before the UN climate conference.

“My place is here, the fight is also in Southeast Asia,” she says.

Even if she sometimes wants to take a break and “go play” like other kids, she also takes part in cleaning sessions organised by local association Trash Hero.

Other activists praise her but say she is up against massive corporate interests.

The main obstacle is the petrochemical industry, one of the main markets for plastics, accounting for 5 percent of Thailand’s GDP and tens of thousands of jobs.

“Lilly is a very good voice for the youth of this country but the lobbies are very powerful and that makes any change difficult,” concedes Nattapong Nithiuthai, who set up a company turning discarded waste into flip flops.

She can also count on the support of her parents, who help her write speeches to the UN and government officials.

Her mother, Sasie, herself a former environmental activist, adds: “At first, I thought it was a child’s fad, but Lilly hung on, so I decided to support her.”

SOURCE: Agence France-Presse

FAIL! One in seven public transport vehicles didn’t pass safety tests

  • One in seven public transport vehicles failed safety checks in the first week of a new program
  • Vehicles failed the tests mostly because of a low-quality brake systems and excessive black smoke emissions
  • In better news, only three of 10,236 drivers failed the exam

About one in seven public Thai transport vehicles have failed safety checks in the first week of a new program introduced by the Department of Land Transport. Of the 7,088 vehicles tested nationwide from September 2-11, in attempt to improve the standard of public transport, as many as 1,020 have not made the grade.

The department ordered land transport offices nationwide to conduct a full check-up of public transport vehicles and drivers.

DLT director-general Peerapol Thavornsubhajaroen says the check-up campaign is will take up to three months to complete.

“During the first week, September 2-11, we already performed checks on 7,088 vehicles and found that 1,020 of them failed the evaluation.”

The Nation reports that 1,212 of the tested vehicles were regular route vans, 2,381 were non-regular route vans, 2,219 regular route buses, 838 non-regular route buses, and 438 minibuses. Vehicles failed the evaluation mostly because of a low-quality brake system, excessive black smoke emissions or an unauthorised modification to engines and gear systems.

“We ordered the owners to fix their failed vehicles and bring them back for another check-up within 15 days.”

There was better news concerning the public transport drivers, with three of 10,236 drivers failing the exam.

“We have already advised them how to prepare themselves before taking a remedial exam.”

The director-general said the vehicle tests include checks of the engine, vehicle body integrity, brake system, wheel alignment, lights, smoke emissions, acoustics, as well as ensuring there were no gas leaks.

Driver were checked for physical fitness, colour blindness, reactions, their eyes, as well as a test on their general suitability as a public transport service provider.

Operators of public transport can bring their vehicles and drivers for a check-up at all land transport branches daily from 8.30am to 4.30pm, said Peerapol.

SOURCE: The Nation

New Central outlet by Suvarnabhumi poses no danger, say aviation experts

PHOTO: Skyscrapercity.com

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) says the recently opened Central Village mall near Suvarnabhumi airport is safe and does not pose a threat to aviation safety.

CAAT hopes to alleviate the concerns expressed by Airports of Thailand (AOT) who tried unsuccessfully to block the opening of the luxury outlet, citing safety and security concerns.

CAAT director Chula Sukmanop says an inspection report was submitted to AOT as requested, declaring the shopping outlet safe.

A copy of the report was also sent to Central Pattana Plc, operator of the Central Village outlet but Chula confirms the developer is still being asked to draw up a risk management plan.

“After an inspection according to aviation safety standard, CAAT came to a conclusion that Central Village poses no risk or impact to aviation safety. We have notified them to submit a report on Central Village’s safety measures on aviation traffic, along with risk assessment and management plans within 60 days after receiving the report.”

Some of AOT’s concerns included possible interference in electronic signals caused by the outlet’s location, and activities that might create smoke, thereby affecting the visibility of pilots landing at Suvarnabhumi.

They also expressed concern that the mall might attract more birds, increasing the threat to aircraft of bird-strike.

Chula confirms that there are currently no CAAT regulations in place that cover this issue but acknowledges it should be addressed.

“However, we may pass a law requiring airports to come up with a management plan on animal-related hazards. ”

AOT’s president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn confirms that AOT and Suvarnabhumi Airport will prepare the safety measures suggested by the CAAT.

SOURCE: The Nation

