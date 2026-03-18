TAT explores West Ham partnership for next tourism push

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is in talks with West Ham United about featuring the Amazing Thailand logo on the club’s jerseys as part of a tourism promotion campaign.

Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications at TAT, Nithee Seeprae, said on his personal Facebook account that TAT was planning its next tourism promotion with West Ham United.

He shared a photo of himself in discussion with the club’s Executive Director for Commercial, Marketing, Digital and Content, Nathan Thompson, about the plans to promote Thai tourism.

Among the expected activities is featuring the Amazing Thailand logo on West Ham’s jerseys, as well as on LED screens and static billboards around the stadium.

Beyond the jersey plan, Nithee said TAT is also considering inviting West Ham players to Thailand to produce promotional content highlighting travel destinations in the country. However, the direction of the campaign and further details have not yet been confirmed by TAT.

Following Nithee’s recent Facebook posts, British singer and songwriter Henry Moodie is also joining Thai tourism promotion under a campaign called Healing Journey Thailand, under the concept that healing is the new luxury.

Moodie attended a press conference for the campaign on Monday, March 16. As part of the initiative, he will share his experience of visiting Krabi and Trang, where he enjoyed natural attractions, learned about local lifestyles and took part in wellness tourism, in a special series to be aired on the AXN Asia platform.

The move follows TAT’s recent appointment of world-famous singer Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal of K-pop group BLACKPINK as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador. The campaign drew attention online, particularly among Lisa’s Thai fans, and also generated controversy.

Some critics accused TAT of relying too heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) in its advertising, which the agency denied. One advertisement was also criticised for unusual scale, prompting comparisons online between Lisa and characters from the Attack on Titan series.