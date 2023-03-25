SRT adds 4 historic tourism train trips next month

PHOTO: SRT will run historic sightseeing train trips throughout April. (via (Thai Train Guide)

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced that it will offer four special sightseeing train trips in April to stimulate domestic tourism and generate income for locals. The train trips will follow a historical theme next month and will meet the increasing passenger demand for cultural travel in the area.

The train trips are a collaborative effort between the SRT, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and other related agencies. SRT Director of Public Relations Ekarat Sriarayanphong added that the SRT is planning train trips to many provinces every Saturday and Sunday to meet the needs of tourists and to encourage educational tourism.



“Passengers will be able to take the Kiha 183 diesel-powered train ride to experience tourism along the routes. SRT will kick off train trips under the concept ‘Adventure on the River’ in May, and ‘Save the World’ in June.”

The four train trips in April are priced at 1,499 baht per person and are available for purchase at all SRT train stations, including the online channel www.dticket.railway.co.th.

Space is limited though – the trips have a maximum capacity of only 200 people, and space will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The train trips will cover four provinces – Saraburi, Chachoengsao, Ayutthaya, and Ratchaburi. Each train trip will focus on the history and culture of the province.

The first train trip will depart from Bangkok to Saraburi on April 1-2 and will follow the history of World War II. Saraburi played a significant role in World War II and was the site of the largest battle fought in Thailand during the war.

Bangkok to Chachoengsao will be the second train trip, travelling on April 8-9 and will follow the history of Paew Riw City, which is Chachoengsao’s old name. The trip will offer a glimpse into the history of the city, which was founded in the Ayutthaya period and served as a centre of trade and commerce.

A train trip from Bangkok to Ayutthaya will take place on April 22-23 and will follow the history of Thailand’s old capital city. Ayutthaya was the original capital of Thailand before Bangkok from 1350 until it was destroyed by the Burmese army in 1767. It is popular for its rich history and cultural heritage.

The final train adventure of April will depart from Bangkok to Ratchaburi on April 29-30 and will focus on the art and culture of the province. Ratchaburi is known for its unique style of traditional Thai pottery, woven baskets, and handmade desserts.

More information can be found on the SRT Facebook page or by calling their hotline on 1690.