Top 5 Most Amazing Hotels in Ayutthaya

Ayutthaya is a stunning city that used to be Thailand’s second capital, and it’s now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The old ruins that surround the pagodas are believed to be where the royal family used to live. But wait, there’s more! The Wats (temples) here are absolutely incredible and some of the most famous in the country. So, staying at a hotel in Ayutthaya is an experience in and of itself! You’ll get to soak up all the rich, cultural history that the city has to offer. Here are the top hotels you need to consider if you want to have the best experience in Ayutthaya.

Address: 9/2 U-Thong Road, Moo 4, Pratu Chai, Ayutthaya Riverside, Ayutthaya, Thailand, 13000.

Facilities: Free breakfast, restaurants, pool and hot tub.

Well-placed in the sightseeing, cultural area of Ayutthaya city, sala ayutthaya is just 1.7 kms from the city centre. Guests here are able to access the town’s major attractions due to its excellent location. Furthermore, each room evokes a peaceful and harmonious mood, while offering all of the expected amenities of a great hotel. With 21st century minimalist decor, including clean white lines, sala ayutthaya is unique from the rest of the hotels in this ancient city as it provides a modern take on an old-world atmosphere.

Moreover, the on-site pool and kids’ pool offer a refreshing retreat from the hot sun. Guests can also pamper themselves at the hotel spa or enjoy a delicious meal at the hotel’s on-site facilities. Additionally, each guest gets a free breakfast every morning to kick-start their sightseeing days before even leaving the hotel property.

Address: 168 M.1 Rojana Rd, U-Thai, Khlong Suan Plu, Ayutthaya, Thailand, 13000.

Facilities: Free breakfast, restaurant, fitness centre, pool, hot tub, spa, steam room, kids’ club and bar.

This luxurious hotel reminds people that they are visiting a city that is culturally wealthy as its beautiful design and decor are truly magnificent. The apartment-styled Kantary Hotel brings comfort and serenity to guests without compromising space. Moreover, the hotel offers a fitness centre, children’s playground and excellent business facilities for the working traveller.

The outdoor pool is cleverly designed to sit upon the hotel’s rooftop, offering stunning views. Its sauna is also great for relaxing and resting your feet after walking for miles under a hot sun. Furthermore, guests can enjoy a free breakfast to help them get energy for the day’s adventures.

Address: 12/3 mu 7, Klongsuanplu, Phra Nakorn Sri Ayutthaya, Bang Pa-in, Ayutthaya, Thailand, 13000.

Facilities: Massage, sauna, spa, fitness centre, pool, steam room, karaoke, game room, garden, restaurants and free breakfast.

A little bit off the beaten path, the Pludhaya Resort & Spa is excellent for those wanting to stay away from crowds of tourists. Located around Ayutthaya’s Historical Park, the hotel is breathtakingly scenic while serving as a quiet home base for travellers. The bungalows are quaint and decorated in a rustic fashion on stilts above a body of water, giving way to views of rice fields and more.

Guests can also take advantage of the outdoor pool and fitness suite, for a bit of healthy activities. Moreover, the boutique resort’s spa offers Thai massages or foot reflexology to help get you ready for your next adventure. For a delicious bite to eat, the hotel’s restaurant serves local Thai cuisine in an indoor and outdoor dining area.

Address: 11-12,11/1 Moo 4 U-thong Rd., Pratuchai, Ayutthaya Riverside, Ayutthaya, Thailand, 13000.

Facilities: Pool, massage, tennis court, fitness centre, spa, garden and restaurant.

Nestled by the Ayutthaya World Heritage Park, the iuDia Hotel makes it super convenient for guests to walk to over 50 ruins, riverside restaurants and temples. Moreover, the hotel has uniquely named the 8 different room styles after famous foreign visitors and Ayutthaya residents.

This is definitely the hotel to stay at if you want a truly cultural backdrop in which to spend your nights. Thus, the hotel uses selected period pieces, Siamese courtyards, exotic lamps and brightly-coloured paint to transcend its guests. Additionally, the hotel offers cultural programmes that educate visitors on Thai history, yoga, music and antiques.

Address: Wat Pom Yai, Ban Pom, Ayutthaya, Thailand, 13000.

Facilities: Garden, pool, restaurants, massage, bar, hot tub, sauna, balcony and solarium.

Ayutthaya Retreat is well-positioned in Ban Pom, making it the ideal starting point for city excursions. Just 1.4 kms away, the hotel offers easy access to the city’s exciting destinations. The hotel itself has 8 rooms with tasteful furnishings. Moreover, the hotel includes a hot tub, pool, massage and even a solarium for total relaxation.

Guests can also take advantage of the on-site dining and the outdoor garden for lounging. Perhaps the coolest thing about the hotel is that it is reminiscent of an old Thai-style house that truly makes visitors feel as if they are living in another world. However, despite its charm, the hotel hasn’t left out amenities that are expected in a hotel of this scale.

Known for its educational and ancient cultural landscape, Ayutthaya is one of the most intriguing places to visit in Thailand. Here, hotels have strived to keep their decor and atmospheres reminiscent of the truly majestic old-world style of Thailand. Moreover, each hotel has its own unique amenities that allow visitors to experience the natural surroundings of the city.