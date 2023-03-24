Thai buffalo becomes beauty influencer | Thaiger News Weekly

Thailand election to be held May 14

Thailand’s Election Committee (EC) confirmed today that Thailand’s general election will be held on May 14, 2023. While the vote will be held on May 14, early ballots cast on May 7. Over 52 million people are required to vote.

The election follows Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s dissolution of the House of Representatives, endorsed by His Majesty the King with immediate effect. Now that Parliament has been dissolved, Prime Minister Prayut will focus on his election campaign.

However, a pre-poll survey shows that Prayut is not as popular a prime ministerial candidate as the opposition Phue Thai Party’s leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra On Sunday, nearly 50% said they would vote for the opposition Phue Thai Party while PM Prayut’s United Thai Nation party gained around 12% of the vote in the poll.

Thai police shoot dead Phetchaburi gunman after 14 hour standoff, 3 dead, 3 injured

At 4am, SWAT police shot dead the ex-military ranger who went on a gun rampage yesterday killing three people and injuring three more in Petchaburi province in lower central Thailand. After 14 hours of failed negotiations, the gunman showed no signs of surrender so the police took decisive action to kill him to prevent further loss of life.

The gunman turned off the lights, closed the curtains, and moved furniture to hide. However, police entered the house and killed the 29-year-old suspect on the second floor at 4am. Police found a .9mm gun near his body. Police suspect that the shooting started due to a rivalry between Anuwat and two male university students who moved into a house opposite his in November last year.

The shooter allegedly fought with the young men who filed a lawsuit against him, the case going to court twice already. Yesterday, both parties were set to go to court for a third hearing, but the suspect shot dead both plaintiffs before the appointment.

Excluding the gunman, three people were killed, including his rivals across the street as well as a delivery driver seemingly uninvolved with the spat. A preliminary autopsy on the three victims found 30 gunshot wounds collectively.

Thailand welcomes 5.5 million foreign tourists so far this year

Between January 1 and March 18, more than 5.5 million foreign tourists arrived in Thailand, generating 215 billion baht in tourism revenue, according to data provided by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

In comparison, Thailand welcomed 11.5 million tourists in 2022. In 2023, Thailand achieved nearly half of that figure in just three months. The ministry said the data indicates that the tourism industry’s overall situation is “improving steadily.” Although, the increase in tourists has caused some problems which must be addressed.

Thailand’s international airports are struggling with processing so many passengers, causing long queues at check-in counters, security and immigration – both inbound and outbound. Additionally, aeroplane ticket prices have increased in price, said Trisulee, hindering the industry from recovering fully.

Today, the Ministry of Transport invited officials from the Airports of Thailand and representatives from the Aviation Business Operations Committee to discuss finding solutions to these urgent problems.

New cyber crime law helps banks and victims

A new Royal Decree on Cyber Crime Prevention and Suppression is now in effect in Thailand. The new law has provisions to help victims, banks and authorities combat illegal online activities.

The decree allows victims of online scams to use a hotline to report mule accounts set up using their stolen identity immediately to 15 banks. Victims can also file a complaint with police stations both online and physically.

The law, published in the Royal Gazette yesterday, additionally allows banks to temporarily suspend a suspected mule account and to utilize artificial intelligence technology to investigate fraudulent transactions.

Harsh punishments and the use of modern technology should give this new decree more teeth than previous laws. The use of AI technology to investigate fraudulent transactions is likely to help authorities in identifying and bringing cybercriminals to justice.

IP addresses and mobile phone numbers will also be traced by banks, Internet service providers, and mobile phone operators in the event of a scam. The penalties for cybercriminals outlined in the decree should act as a deterrent to anyone considering engaging in such activities

Thai buffalo becomes beauty influencer

Social media is full of influencers reviewing makeup and cosmetic products, but one Thai beauty queen, Kalaya, is set apart from the rest. She’s a buffalo and she’s taking the Internet by storm.

Kalaya’s owner Mod doesn’t raise any old buffaloes, but pageant buffaloes, which are specially bred to be strong and beautiful. In one video gaining nearly 90,000 likes and one million views, a TikTok user applies makeup to a totally unfazed kwai…

“We’re going to do a makeup review on Kalaya. The first step is to clear her face. Now, let’s give her some eyebrows.” Said the user

The clip gained thousands of comments from netizens praising Kalaya’s transformation…

“Even just the eyebrows make her so sassy,” “beautiful,” “so cute,” “I want eyebrows like Kalaya.”

In another clip, Kalaya wears a clip in her hair and presents her finished makeup look by closing her eyes and posing for the camera like a real model. Kalaya truly is a “pageant buffalo.”