Tourism
PM Prayut predicts tourism boom from hosting APEC
When trying to decide where to take our holiday vacation, sure we probably all think the same thing: what would APEC do? Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha believes that the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit that just wrapped up in Bangkok will give a big boost to international tourism for Thailand.
A spokesperson for the government said today that the prime minister believes that foreign tourists will be attracted to visit Thailand after seeing it showcased as part of the APEC summit. The organisation’s Economic Leaders week just wrapped up yesterday after a visit with the Royal Family Friday and the closing ceremony with the official leaders’ declaration.
But while travellers may not pick their destinations based on which governmental conferences take place there, Thailand did make a point to showcase the many cultural attractions the country has to offer tourists. The government highlighted everything from the world-beloved Thai cuisine to traditional Thai massage to Muay Thai fighting during the conference.
French President Emmanuel Macron took part in activities including a Muay Thai fight at Bangkok’s Rajadamnern Boxing Stadium and giving alms at Wat Pho. Spouses of the leaders who converged for the APEC summit were treated to a field trip to the former capital city of Ayutthaya, rich in culture and history.
Even journalists and members of the press who were covering the APEC summit were treated to free traditional Thai massage treatments at the venue. The government spokesperson expressed conviction in travellers opting to go to Thailand. She said Prayut is sure that APEC will boost tourism.
“The prime minister is confident that the activities during APEC Economic Leaders’ Week will immediately create momentum to drive tourism. This is high season, so foreign tourists are expected to choose Thailand as their destination.”
To help prop up the momentum of tourism, PM Prayut called on everyone in the industry to maintain the quality of their service to make sure the kingdom put its best foot forward for all the new tourists arriving. The Tourism Authority of Thailand is also joining forces with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to launch new stimulus campaigns and programmes, according to Nation Thailand.
They aim to keep pushing the amount of arriving tourist up as Thailand is on track to hit about 25% of pre-pandemic numbers. The government bodies will be presenting plans to the Thai Cabinet with hopes of getting approved in time to launch at the beginning of 2023.
