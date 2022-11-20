Connect with us

World

Two Thai women died hiking the Himalayas

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Two Thai women died hiking in Nepal. (via Visit Himalaya Treks)

High up in the Himalayas, two Thai women met their demise while hiking in the extreme cold. The two woman, aged 49 and 37, were part of a group hiking the famous Annapurna trail in Nepal when they fell ill and died. They were reported dead after descending to a base camp to the northwest of the Nepalese capital city of Kathmandu.

The pair of Thai women began their trek at the base of the Annapurna trail on November 11. They hiked up the Himalayas and on Thursday reached the world’s highest lake. Lake Tilicho sits at an altitude of 4,919 metres above sea level.

The women were hiking as part of a group of 22 other trekkers making the challenging ascent in freezing cold weather. This week, the temperature at the lake nearly 5,000 metres up averaged between -6 and -9 degrees Celsius with winds blowing up to 18 kilometres per hour.

The Bangkok Post said that information was released by a Nepalese website called Mount Everest Today. They reported that the women struggled with the high altitude and severely cold weather on the hike. They made it back to the foot of the mountains at the Mesokanto La Pass. They have been continuing their descent from Manang to Mustang Village when they passed away.

The bodies of the two Thai women were airlifted out of the foot of the Himalayas. It is assumed that they have been transported back to Thailand, though no destination location was officially confirmed.

For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World1 min ago

Two Thai women died hiking the Himalayas
Transport22 mins ago

Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
Tourism47 mins ago

Road 3 in Nan: a picturesque new tourist spot
Sponsored2 days ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Entertainment1 hour ago

Kick-boxing Kent mum aims for Guinness World Record
Thailand2 hours ago

3 Tips for Foreigners to Learn Speaking Thai ft. @ThaiTalkwithPaddy
Environment4 hours ago

Thai scientists develop flood-resistant rice
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World5 hours ago

Donald Trump reinstated on Twitter after Musk tweet poll
Drugs5 hours ago

Middle-aged Thai meth head bemoans falling customer-care standards
Politics6 hours ago

APEC Summit closes, Prayut declares success
Thailand7 hours ago

Top 10 Things to See and Do in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Thailand!
World7 hours ago

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida meet Xi, Peng Liyuan
Cannabis News1 day ago

Cannabis supporters plan Tuesday rally during Narcotics Board meeting
Environment1 day ago

Three rare cetaceans sighted in Gulf of Thailand
Politics1 day ago

APEC leaders attend a royal meeting with the King, Queen, Princess
Pattaya1 day ago

World Cup is no exception for crackdown in Pattaya venues
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending