Crime
Thai police form centre to suppress World Cup gambling
Thai police have set up a gambling suppression centre in the midst of the Fifa World Cup football tournament. The centre will operate until December 18, Thai media reported yesterday.
Almost all forms of gambling are illegal under Thai law, and police are concerned that football fans will gamble on World Cup results. Thai police will also take the following steps:
– Both uniformed officers and those in plainclothes will inspect entertainment venues, hotels and game and internet shops to ensure no gambling is taking place.
– Police will be monitoring the internet and social media for violations.
– All cases will be investigated in detail with strict action taken against offenders.
This news comes after police announced at a press conference on Friday that they plan to crack down on entertainment venues in Pattaya. Major General Nantawut Suwanlaong laid out the rules that will apply to the 1,329 entertainment venues and restaurants that are registered to legally sell alcohol in the Bang Lamung district. The rules he listed are:
- No person under 20 can enter bars and entertainment venues.
- Underage people cannot purchase alcohol in any venues, including restaurants.
- Though different zones have closing times between midnight and 2am, all entertainment venues must be closed with no customers inside by the legal closing times.
- After the legal closing time, selling alcohol is strictly prohibited without exception.
- No weapons or illegal drugs are allowed in any entertainment venues.
- Human trafficking is strictly prohibited in any entertainment venue.
- Gambling is illegal and prohibited in every entertainment venue.
The major general said that tourists are required to have their passports on them or at least a copy including their stamp at all times. Pattaya Police will check the documents of tourists in these venues while doing nightly inspections. He said that recent incidents have prompted a strong response.
Time will tell how well Thai police will be able to suppress gambling during the World Cup festivities.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai police form centre to suppress World Cup gambling
PM Prayut predicts tourism boom from hosting APEC
Two Thai women died hiking the Himalayas
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
Road 3 in Nan: a picturesque new tourist spot
Kick-boxing Kent mum aims for Guinness World Record
3 Tips for Foreigners to Learn Speaking Thai ft. @ThaiTalkwithPaddy
Thai scientists develop flood-resistant rice
Donald Trump reinstated on Twitter after Musk tweet poll
Middle-aged Thai meth head bemoans falling customer-care standards
APEC Summit closes, Prayut declares success
Top 10 Things to See and Do in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Thailand!
King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida meet Xi, Peng Liyuan
Cannabis supporters plan Tuesday rally during Narcotics Board meeting
Three rare cetaceans sighted in Gulf of Thailand
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Rare Asian golden cat spotted in northeast Thailand
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
Russian tourist drowns in Phuket, Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand3 days ago
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
-
China4 days ago
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
-
Hot News3 days ago
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
-
Sponsored3 days ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Property3 days ago
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
-
Phuket4 days ago
New direct flight from Oman makes its way to Phuket
-
Thailand4 days ago
Body of missing French tourist found in southern Thailand
-
Lifestyle4 days ago
The spiritual significance of lotus flowers in Thailand