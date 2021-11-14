Tourism
Pattaya sees big tourism growth, but mostly domestic
Pattaya has been frustrated for being passed over for an exemption from the national alcohol ban that other tourist areas like Phuket have received as a tourism “Blue Zone”, but nevertheless, one of Thailand’s most popular resort cities is seeing tourism slowly emerge from its Covid-19 pandemic induced slumber. With a menu of events through the end of the year, hotels have been booking up for upcoming holidays and celebrations. The Pattaya Music Festival has been going for the past 10 days, and next week the city will host a big Loy Krathong festival followed the week after by a fireworks festival.
The Chairman of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association points out though that the crowds are not coming from outside the border. About 80% of the holiday business is from Thai domestic travellers and most of the foreigners that are coming in with the new Test & Go entry program launched November 1 are expats that already have a Thai family that they are jumping through hoops to be with.
Though Test & G0 is a big step up from the one and 2-week quarantine options that came before it, even those from the 63 countries who can enter “without quarantine” are still required to take an expensive RT-PCR test and be sequestered while they wait at least 6 to 8 hours in an approved hotel for the test results. If they are negative, travellers can then travel freely throughout Thailand though.
But the Tourism Association Chairman says this is still too much of an inconvenience for many travellers that aren’t interested in jumping through hoops to get into Thailand, especially for Pattaya, a city world-renowned for its nightlife which is all shuttered, or supposed to be anyway. And the recent announcement that entertainment venues like bars, clubs, pubs, karaoke, and gentlemen’s clubs will remain closed until at least January 15 is a kick in the gut to an industry that has been brought to its knees already.
The closure creates a chicken-or-egg situation where tourists aren’t coming because so many businesses, restaurants, and nightlife are closed, but many business owners and operators are holding off on attempting to reopen and bring all their staff back because of the restrictions and the low tourist numbers that result.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya office says that about 10% of Test & Go arrivals – about 2,000 people total – are heading to Pattaya or Chon Buri, despite limited transportations options. Officials are working on getting more vehicles and services SHA+ certified to help and creating a drive-through Covid-19 testing set-up on the way to accommodations to streamline the arrival process. It remains to be seen if the efforts are enough to generate the 50 billion baht in tourist revenue that the TAT Pattaya are expecting in 2021’s fourth quarter.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya sees big tourism growth, but mostly domestic
Phuket post-Sandbox arrivals double, surge in domestic tourism
COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: Vaccinations, provincial totals
Modern luxury cultivated in Thai tradition
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thai flights up 25%, experts suggest travel bubbles, cheaper Covid tests
Tourism in Thailand is slowly returning, still a long road ahead
Why wasn’t the Thai deputy PM allowed into Switzerland?
COVID-19 SUNDAY: 47 deaths, 7,079 new infections
Phuket to get 3 new tourist attractions
Alleged Constitutional Court website hacker tracked down
Police officer and his wife arrested for drug dealing, illegal guns
Patrons of Jade Gentlemen’s Club warned to get tested
Van full of marijuana leads police on chase in Nakhon Phanom
Unlicensed construction may be cause of Koh Larn resort death
COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial Totals
Will Thailand’s nightlife survive another 2 months of closure?
“We’re fixing it” – Government responds to Thailand Pass complaints
Government officials meet to discuss long-term visa options for foreigners
Thailand now generating electricity at world’s biggest hydro-solar farm
Government considers easing entry rules, antigen testing may replace PCR test
Zero chance of zero Covid: Chinese virologist slams government strategy
How to choose the right hospital for medical tourism in Thailand
Thitisan ‘Joe Ferrari’ and his officers now facing death penalty
Things to know about the Thailand Pass. And some rumours.
Pattaya Beach fight over an affair on TikTok results in 5 arrests
Uproar among Thais on Twitter after social media attacks on Isaan people
Flooding in Bangkok, Samut Prakan along Chao Phraya river during high tide
Air Asia boss: Recovery in 3 months if countries ditch quarantine, testing
Reopening of bars and nightclubs pushed to mid-January 2022
Motorbike law breakers: report them and win up to 20,000 baht
Phuket seafood festival and promotional event aimed at drawing in tourists
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Government considers easing entry rules, antigen testing may replace PCR test
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Breathtaking Luxury Villas in Phuket for Sale by CBRE
- China3 days ago
Zero chance of zero Covid: Chinese virologist slams government strategy
- Crime1 day ago
Thitisan ‘Joe Ferrari’ and his officers now facing death penalty
- Thailand3 days ago
Things to know about the Thailand Pass. And some rumours.
- Business3 days ago
Air Asia boss: Recovery in 3 months if countries ditch quarantine, testing
- Thailand2 days ago
Reopening of bars and nightclubs pushed to mid-January 2022
- Thailand3 days ago
Motorbike law breakers: report them and win up to 20,000 baht
Recent comments: