Pattaya
Pattaya restaurant busted serving alcohol for the fourth time
Fourth time’s the charm? After 3 previous raids with apparently little effect, the Pattaya Police have once again raided a restaurant near Bali Hai for breaking Covid-19 restrictions, selling alcohol and shisha. The raid took place last night and police found about 100 people at the restaurant that were not wearing masks, socially distancing, or taking any Covid-19 safety precautions.
This time police named Sky Mountain restaurant as the venue that repeatedly ignores Covid-19 rules and restrictions and has been operating illegally. In this raid, police found about 100 customers, both Thai and foreign nationals, gathered to party, drinking despite the alcohol ban in Pattaya and most of the nation. Some customers were also caught smoking shisha, a common and popular activity at clubs all over the country despite it being illegal in Thailand.
This time, customers were not taken into custody or issued any punishment or fine, and police released all the patrons after the raid concluded. The caretaker of the restaurant, however, was transported to the Pattaya City Police Station and is being charged with opening an entertainment venue illegally, selling alcohol and shisha illegally, and violating the Chon Buri Disease Control Orders.
While it seems that the paltry fines and lack of punishment have allowed the restaurant to brazenly continue to operate while other law-abiding businesses remain closed and struggle to survive, police claim that prosecuting is coming. They say that legal paperwork has been filed against the restaurant as a result of the first 3 raids and that the case was working its way through the provincial and court authorities.
Police say that while the legal proceedings were still pending, the business continues to be able to operate as a restaurant in the meantime, though the lack of Covid-19 safety measures and the sale of alcohol and shisha are certainly illegal. Once the case is completed, the venue could face long-term closures as punishment for their continued lawbreaking.
Alcohol has been banned from being served at any establishment for many months now, and it was hoped the ban would be lifted in December, but today’s CCSA meeting announced that reopening of entertainment venues and nightlife will not be considered until January 15 at the earliest.
A few Blue Zone tourist areas like Phuket, Bangkok and Koh Samui have been allowed to serve alcohol at restaurants, and it wasn’t clear if there was any chance those zones would be allowed to open nightlife any sooner as Thailand attempts to woo international tourists, many of which are hesitant to come for an alcohol-free holiday.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Burmese junta hands down 11-year sentence for US journalist Fenster
Pattaya restaurant busted serving alcohol for the fourth time
Zipair is the first budget airline to fly from Asia to the US
Modern luxury cultivated in Thai tradition
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thailand News Today | Thailand gives fourth Covid jab, Prisoners get pet dogs | Nov 12
Indonesian religious council forbids crypto for Muslims
Public Health Minister barred entry to Switzerland over vaccine requirements
Flooding rains hamper Koh Samui for 2 days
Friday Covid Update: 7,305 new cases; provincial totals
Reopening of bars and nightclubs pushed to mid-January 2022
Thailand Pass Rumours, Thai Airways Loan, Thai Translations | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.130
RT-PCR Covid-19 tests still required for international arrivals – CCSA
Thai expats return, Rising sea levels, Thai chillies and Adverts | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 59
List of provinces by the CCSA’s colour-coded zoning, in effect Tuesday
Thailand Top Stories | CCSA revised color Zones , High tide returns in two weeks | November 12
Dogs to help Thailand’s prisoners prepare for reintegration into society
“We’re fixing it” – Government responds to Thailand Pass complaints
Thailand Pass – BKK on a Friday evening. Where was everyone? | VIDEO
Pattaya bar owner goes on hunger strike over government diddling and re-opening fiasco
Successes and failures in the Thailand Pass programme
Government officials meet to discuss long-term visa options for foreigners
Thailand now generating electricity at world’s biggest hydro-solar farm
Thailand reopening: 20,000 total entered, 50,000 Passes approved
Zero chance of zero Covid: Chinese virologist slams government strategy
Thailand Pass – 3 options to come back to Thailand right now
New ferry route Chon Buri-Songkhla, new speedboat Chumphon-Samui
Government considers easing entry rules, antigen testing may replace PCR test
How to choose the right hospital for medical tourism in Thailand
Things to know about the Thailand Pass. And some rumours.
First flight from Russia lands in Phuket today with 275 travellers
Pattaya Beach fight over an affair on TikTok results in 5 arrests
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Government officials meet to discuss long-term visa options for foreigners
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Breathtaking Luxury Villas in Phuket for Sale by CBRE
- Environment3 days ago
Thailand now generating electricity at world’s biggest hydro-solar farm
- China2 days ago
Zero chance of zero Covid: Chinese virologist slams government strategy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago
Government considers easing entry rules, antigen testing may replace PCR test
- Thailand1 day ago
Things to know about the Thailand Pass. And some rumours.
- Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya Beach fight over an affair on TikTok results in 5 arrests
- Media4 days ago
Uproar among Thais on Twitter after social media attacks on Isaan people
Recent comments: