Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya restaurant busted serving alcohol for the fourth time

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 4th raid on a Pattaya restaurant still serving alcohol in defiance of Covid-19 rules. (via Pattaya News)
image
image

Fourth time’s the charm? After 3 previous raids with apparently little effect, the Pattaya Police have once again raided a restaurant near Bali Hai for breaking Covid-19 restrictions, selling alcohol and shisha. The raid took place last night and police found about 100 people at the restaurant that were not wearing masks, socially distancing, or taking any Covid-19 safety precautions.

This time police named Sky Mountain restaurant as the venue that repeatedly ignores Covid-19 rules and restrictions and has been operating illegally. In this raid, police found about 100 customers, both Thai and foreign nationals, gathered to party, drinking despite the alcohol ban in Pattaya and most of the nation. Some customers were also caught smoking shisha, a common and popular activity at clubs all over the country despite it being illegal in Thailand.

This time, customers were not taken into custody or issued any punishment or fine, and police released all the patrons after the raid concluded. The caretaker of the restaurant, however, was transported to the Pattaya City Police Station and is being charged with opening an entertainment venue illegally, selling alcohol and shisha illegally, and violating the Chon Buri Disease Control Orders.

While it seems that the paltry fines and lack of punishment have allowed the restaurant to brazenly continue to operate while other law-abiding businesses remain closed and struggle to survive, police claim that prosecuting is coming. They say that legal paperwork has been filed against the restaurant as a result of the first 3 raids and that the case was working its way through the provincial and court authorities.

Police say that while the legal proceedings were still pending, the business continues to be able to operate as a restaurant in the meantime, though the lack of Covid-19 safety measures and the sale of alcohol and shisha are certainly illegal. Once the case is completed, the venue could face long-term closures as punishment for their continued lawbreaking.

Alcohol has been banned from being served at any establishment for many months now, and it was hoped the ban would be lifted in December, but today’s CCSA meeting announced that reopening of entertainment venues and nightlife will not be considered until January 15 at the earliest.

A few Blue Zone tourist areas like Phuket, Bangkok and Koh Samui have been allowed to serve alcohol at restaurants, and it wasn’t clear if there was any chance those zones would be allowed to open nightlife any sooner as Thailand attempts to woo international tourists, many of which are hesitant to come for an alcohol-free holiday.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-11-12 19:24
Well at least they named it this time so everyone will know where to go now 😂
image
Bluesofa
2021-11-12 19:28
4 minutes ago, Dedinbed said: Imagine if they were playing Bridge .. It would have been blown up already, especially if it was on the River Kwai.
image
Graham
2021-11-12 20:00
Curious, why were the customers not arrested this time, too much paperwork for BIB or maybe they didn't want that publicity given the current climate and the fact Pattaya could be a wasteland by the time they lift this ridiculous…
image
gummy
2021-11-12 20:04
2 minutes ago, Graham said: Curious, why were the customers not arrested this time, too much paperwork for BIB or maybe they didn't want that publicity given the current climate and the fact Pattaya could be a wasteland by the…
image
Jason
2021-11-12 20:08
It's like a London Bobby saying "Stop...or I'll be forced to tell you to stop again"
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Myanmar3 hours ago

Burmese junta hands down 11-year sentence for US journalist Fenster
Pattaya4 hours ago

Pattaya restaurant busted serving alcohol for the fourth time
Tourism5 hours ago

Zipair is the first budget airline to fly from Asia to the US
Sponsored10 hours ago

Modern luxury cultivated in Thai tradition

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand gives fourth Covid jab, Prisoners get pet dogs | Nov 12
Economy6 hours ago

Indonesian religious council forbids crypto for Muslims
Thailand6 hours ago

Public Health Minister barred entry to Switzerland over vaccine requirements
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Weather6 hours ago

Flooding rains hamper Koh Samui for 2 days
Thailand7 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 7,305 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand8 hours ago

Reopening of bars and nightclubs pushed to mid-January 2022
Thailand8 hours ago

Thailand Pass Rumours, Thai Airways Loan, Thai Translations | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.130
Thailand9 hours ago

RT-PCR Covid-19 tests still required for international arrivals – CCSA
Thaiger Bites9 hours ago

Thai expats return, Rising sea levels, Thai chillies and Adverts | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 59
Thailand9 hours ago

List of provinces by the CCSA’s colour-coded zoning, in effect Tuesday
Thailand11 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | CCSA revised color Zones , High tide returns in two weeks | November 12
Thailand12 hours ago

Dogs to help Thailand’s prisoners prepare for reintegration into society
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending