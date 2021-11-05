Connect with us

Events

Pattaya Music Festival begins tonight under Covid-19 safety measures

Luke Albers

Published

 on 

Photo via Pattaya Music Festival Facebook page

The Pattaya Music Festival is set to begin tonight… but don’t expect packed crowds and beer. Rather than the audiences squeezing tight to get close to the stage, last year, attendees sat in chairs with each seat placed a certain distance apart to prevent the spread of Covid-19. With Thailand still experiencing a wave of the coronavirus, the festival needed to pass an inspection by local officials to make sure the event followed Covid-19 safety protocols.

The festival will begin this afternoon on Pattaya Beach, and will continue over the next 4 weekends. Tonight features the Thai reggae band Job 2 Do, known for their song “Doo Doo Doo,” along with the rock band Labanoon and rapper URBOYTJ. It is the first big event in Pattaya since April, when Thailand was hit by its third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Many businesses around Pattaya have been closed and large gatherings have been mostly restricted for the past 7 months. But now, vaccination rates are at 70% in the Chon Buri province and are over 80% in Pattaya itself, according to the city mayor Sonthaye Khunplume.

The entertainment and bar industry is still shuttered, with restaurants not even being allowed to sell alcohol yet. Many in Pattaya have voiced their frustrations with the ban, especially considering that alcohol restrictions have started to be eased in other parts of the country. This also means that other types of events that can attract tourists, like this music festival, are especially important right now.

Mayor Sonthaya says he is confident that the event will be safe and successful, especially considering the heightened regulations in place. The event will obviously be alcohol free. The Beach Road will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 4pm to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays of the festival. Also the event will attempt to be socially distanced and spectators can’t stand but have to be seated. Food vendors and carts are also technically banned, although there will be some allowed around the Central Festival mall area.

Pattaya Music Festival begins tonight under Covid-19 safety measures | News by Thaiger

SOURCE: Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Faraday
2021-11-05 18:55
1 hour ago, Sarisin said: Never heard of any of those bands. Thought you'd have heard of some of them, seeing how you were denigrating TT for posting about ABBA & not Thai music. How's the baby doing?
image
Sarisin
2021-11-05 19:30
49 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: No alcohol? So what is the concert goers next best friend? Besides falling asleep or leaving. Booze is never officially allowed at the Pattaya festival, you will be lucky if they let you in with…
image
Sarisin
2021-11-05 19:34
35 minutes ago, Faraday said: Thought you'd have heard of some of them, seeing how you were denigrating TT for posting about ABBA & not Thai music. How's the baby doing? How is questioning Abba's connection with Thailand 'denigrating' this…
image
Sarisin
2021-11-05 19:36
59 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: Seriously? Even Stamp or Joey Boy? No what type of music is it?
image
Sarisin
2021-11-05 19:37
1 hour ago, Smithydog said: Sorry my bad. Must have misunderstood your comment "Why not post news about Thai Entertainers as well!" Just thought you were interested in them getting exposure based on that comment. Not that lot no
Luke Albers

Luke Albers is a writer from the United States. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelors degree in political science and a certificate in peace, conflict and security studies. He has lived and worked in Africa and India, and now calls Thailand home. Luke loves to use his writing to connect with new people and places.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand12 mins ago

Thailand Pass – The Full Guide
Vietnam1 hour ago

Deputy minister in Vietnam prosecuted in fake medicine scandal
Pattaya2 hours ago

Thai woman found dead in bathroom of Koh Larn resort
Sponsored7 hours ago

Why great coffee is an office must-have

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand Pass Report Card, New long-stay visas, Schools Re-open | Nov. 5
Crime3 hours ago

Police say there’s enough evidence to convict “Joe Ferrari” on all 4 charges
Events3 hours ago

Pattaya Music Festival begins tonight under Covid-19 safety measures
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 8,148 new cases; provincial totals
Crime4 hours ago

American woman convicted of mother’s murder deported from Indonesia to USA to face charges
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Recently reopened schools closed again after Covid infections suspected
Philippines5 hours ago

Covid-19 subsiding in Philippines drops capital region to Alert Level 2
Thaiger Bites5 hours ago

Thailand Pass, Boiling Blood, Freedom Of Speech | Thaiger Bites | Ep.54
Crime5 hours ago

Police to crack down on politically motivated crimes during local elections
Pattaya6 hours ago

Pattaya police see no proof of alcohol in restaurant, but customers fled
Visa7 hours ago

Deputy PM plans to meet with foreign ambassadors to discuss 10-year visa
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

UPDATED: 40 Covid-19 infections prompt closure of Mukdahan school
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending