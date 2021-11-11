Pattaya Loy Krathong festival is a go, despite cancellation rumours

Contrary to rumours of cancellation, Pattaya Public Relations officials have confirmed again that the city will hold a Loy Krathong festival on November 19. Rumours have been seen spreading on social media and even some Thai language news outlets ran stories earlier this week suggesting the event would not take place.

But Pattaya PR firmly denied the rumours and say that Pattaya City is planning and prepared to host the event. The city is welcoming visitors by creating a traditional and environmentally friendly event that can attract tourists for the holiday. There will be demonstrations and displays of eco-friendly Krathong boats to float in the water, as well as a contest, Thai shows and live music.

Participants are encouraged to wear traditional Thai outfits to celebrate the holiday that dates back to the 12th or 13th century, but are required to be wearing a face mask and observe social distancing. Crowded areas like concerts reserve the right to require proof of full vaccination.

The activities throughout the day of the Loy Krathong festival will take place on Central Pattaya Beach on the Beach Road, nearby the Pattaya Klang. Questions can be directed to the Pattaya Contact Centre at 1337 available 24 hours a day. The schedule of activities are as follows:

PATTAYA LOY KRATHONG FESTIVAL SCHEDULE 8:30 am to 4:30 pm: Krathong from natural materials contest display and voting 5:30 pm: Announcement of Krathong Contest winner 6:00 pm: Traditional Thai shows 6:30 pm: Official opening of Pattaya Loy Krathong Festival 7:00 pm: Traditional Thai shows 8:00 pm: Sea Dog Band music show 10:00 pm to midnight : Concert from “Lula”, the Thai singer well-known as the ‘Bossa princess of Thai songs’.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

For more information on Domestic Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE